West Brom boss Bilic facing punishment after being charged by FA

West Brom manager Slaven Bilic has been charged with improper conduct by the Football Association.

The Croatian boss came onto the pitch at half-time in his side’s defeat to Everton on Saturday and was shown a red card by referee Mike Dean for his protests.

The FA has now decided to charge him over the incident.

“Slaven Bilic has been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3,” a governing body statement read.

“It is alleged that the West Bromwich Albion FC manager’s language and/or behaviour on the field of play at half-time of the Premier League fixture against Everton amounts to improper conduct.”

The FA statement added that Bilic had until Thursday to respond.

The Baggies boss came onto the pitch following the dismissal of Kieran Gibbs for pushing James Rodriguez in the face.

Bilic left fuming with Mike Dean

Bilic said of the incident that led to his own red card: “As a manager I should be in a situation to ask the referee what’s going on.

“I didn’t swear. I asked him in a frustrated way but I didn’t go over the line. He just ignored me and gave me red. I told him ‘if you want to kill us, kill us’. That’s all.”

Bilic was fined £2,000 in August 2019 after being sent to the stands during a Championship match against Derby.

In February 2017 he was fined £8,000 after admitting an FA misconduct charge during his time at West Ham. He was sent off for protesting about a goal scored by West Brom, throwing a television mic to the ground in frustration.