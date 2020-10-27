Bilic raging at West Brom superiors after revealing Hegazi exit bombshell

West Brom boss Slaven Bilic has vented his frustrations at his superiors after they agreed defender Ahmed Hegazi’s exit without his permission.

Hegazi has proved an important part of the Baggies’ plans since his arrival in 2017, making 104 appearances since.

And while he only made one Premier League appearance this term before his loan departure to Al-Ittihad, Bilic has insisted that he had assured the Egyptian of a concrete role in his team.

However, West Brom have agreed an initial loan deal with the Saudi Arabian club, leading to a permanent exit next summer.

Bilic, though, said after his side’s 1-1 draw with Brighton, that he did not sanction the move.

He told reporters (via Sky Sports News): “It definitely wasn’t my decision. It wasn’t a football decision to be fair. I am very disappointed. We are a team that needs all our good players.

“He is the player that has know-how in the Premier League, that has vast experience, a national team player, a great professional and played last week against Burnley.

“The whole week he was training with us and when we were doing the shape, even on Saturday, he was there.

“I had assurances he was going to stay and so that makes me very, very disappointed that he left.”

Hegazi agreed the move before the Saudi Arabian transfer deadline on November 6.

The deal brings to an end Hegazi’s three-year association with West Brom after his 2017 arrival on loan.

‘Hegazi exit a shock’

Bilic added: “”I wanted him to stay. He wanted to stay this week. It was a shock that he left. Obviously the club wanted to sell him.”

West Brom said in a statement on their website: “The club would like to thank Ahmed for his contribution over the last three seasons and wishes him, and his family, all the very best in the future.”

The Baggies are yet to win a Premier League game this season, with three draws from their six games so far.