Slaven Bilic reacts to West Ham’s first points of the season

West Ham boss Slaven Bilic admits he has felt “the pressure for a whole year now” and that it was no different as they beat Huddersfield Town 2-0 at the London Stadium of Monday.

The Hammers lost the first three matches of the season as speculation over Bilic’s future at the club began to grow but victory over the Terriers will have somewhat relieved the pressure.

And Bilic hailed his side’s performance after goals in the last 20 minutes from Pedro Obiang and Andre Ayew won the match for the hosts.

“I am happy,” Bilic told Sky Sports. “I am happy for the lads and for the club. We started with three away games and three defeats and this was a must win game.

“It was not a nice performance but it was a top performance in all other stuff like getting the ball, winning free-kicks and corners. We totally deserve it.

“I feel the pressure for a whole year now. It is maybe not logical for me to be under pressure after three games but it is modern football. We said to the guys we would go back to basics, we had to keep the clean sheet and stop them from having the ball in dangerous areas. We knew with three players up front they would always cause problems.”