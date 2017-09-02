Slaven Bilic rejected chance to sign Sanches and Krychowiak

Slaven Bilic turned down the chance to sign Renato Sanches and Grzegorz Krychowiak, according to David Sullivan.

Sanches joined Swansea City on loan in one of the shock deals of the summer, with Chelsea, Liverpool and Manchester United all credited with interest.

However, Sullivan claims that the former Benfica man could have been a Hammers player had Bilic given the green light.

“Grzegorz Krychowiak and Renato Sanches were both offered to the manager before their switches elsewhere, but he told us that he is happy with the squad he has,” Sullivan said.

“As a Board we are behind Slaven, and he believes he has the tools to turn around our form and rectify our disappointing start to the season.”