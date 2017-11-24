Slaven Bilic turns down Premier League approach

Slaven Bilic has rejected an approach from West Brom, according to widespread reports.

The papers claim Albion’s Chinese owner Guochuan Lai was keen on speaking to the Croatian over the vacant hot-seat at the Hawthorns. Bilic though, who was sacked at the start of Novermber is not yet keen on returning to football and is currently spending time with his family.

The 49-year-old is mulling over his future and is expected to make a decision in the New Year.

West Brom meanwhile are on the lookout for a manager with Premier League experience to replace Tony Pulis and Bilic certainly has that have guided West Ham to seventh and 11th-placed finish in his two years with the Hammers.

Bilic admitted he understood joint-chairmen David Sullivan and David Gold’s “desire to make a change”.

“I am sad that it hasn’t worked out in the way we wanted this season,” Bilic said in a statement on the club’s website.

“But I leave with my head held high, along with some wonderful memories that I will always cherish.

“I was confident that we would be able to progress this season and continue to close the gap between expectation levels and reality, but unfortunately it has not been the case.

“I believe in my qualities and wanted desperately to fight on to turn things around, but I understand the club’s desire to make a change.”

Alan Pardew remains the favourite to replace Pulis, having already worked with West Brom’s technical director Nicky Hammond at Reading.