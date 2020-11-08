Slaven Bilic labels questions of his West Brom future as ‘nonsense’

Slaven Bilic blasted the idea he was under pressure as West Brom boss despite them losing to Tottenham.

The Baggies are in the bottom three and their winless run in the league this season extended to eight games after a late goal from Harry Kane in Sunday’s early kick-off.

West Brom were heartbroken by conceding so late as they probably deserved a point for their performance.

The wait for their first win back in the Premier League goes on, but Slaven Bilic is not concerned about his future.

“The players are not playing for me, they are playing for the club – it is a nonsense to raise that question about my future,” he said.

“Not only today’s performance but also in general, I am trying my best and that shows so far enough for the club to be successful. I am not at all worried, I don’t even think about those questions.

“But this game showed them everything, we have to make this our standard of being crazy organised, crazy aware, if we have play like this we will have genuine chances of doing what we want to do in the league, which is stay up.”

Mourinho praises West Brom defence

Opposite number Mourinho admitted that it was a game in which both defences stood out.

“West Brom’s performance made us play in the way we did,” he said. “They were very good defensively.

“We played safe. Defensively we controlled the game well but we couldn’t create a lot of chances.

“In the second half they dropped back and in the final stages I wanted to change it and put on another striker.”

