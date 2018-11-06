Slavisa Jokanovic makes big admission over Fulham future

Fulham boss Slavisa Jokanovic has acknowledged his a decision will be made on his future by the club’s board after his side’s 1-0 defeat at Huddersfield.

Timothy Fosu-Mensah’s first-half own goal sealed Huddersfield’s first Premier League win of the season and cranked up the pressure on Fulham, who slumped to the bottom of the table.

The Cottagers lost their fifth straight league game and have won only one of their first 11 matches back in the top flight.

“Part of the job is in the hands of my players, part is in the board’s hands too,” Jokanovic said.

“I personally trust in myself. I will push hard. The solution can be from another side, the board can have some different views. This is part of the board’s responsibilities.

“I remain confident. I know it’s not enough for the team, I know it’s not enough for the supporters what we offer right now at the beginning of the season.

“I’m working with these people for close to three years. People know how I am working and my mentality, but it is not only in my hands.”

Fulham equalled a Premier League record of 29 goals conceded in their opening 11 matches and Jokanovic was clearly disappointed in some of his players, accusing them of lacking fight.

“Other people need to offer a little bit more fight, a little bit more personality, more quality and more work,” Jokanovic added.

“My players had some words after the game between them. But it is a little bit too late for us.”

David Wagner on Huddersfield victory

Huddersfield boss David Wagner described his side’s win as one of the most important in his time as manager of the club.

The Terriers scored their first home league goal in eight matches on the night Wagner celebrated his third anniversary in charge.

“Sometimes everything comes together on one day,” the German said. “Three years now I’ve been in charge. This was my 50th win I hear and one of the most important to be totally honest.

“After such a long period, 10 games without a win, you need this feeling.”