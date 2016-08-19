Striker eyes Prem with West Brom, Everton and Saints linked

Sporting Lisbon striker Islam Slimani is eager to move to the Premier League with a host of clubs interested, according to reports.

Everton, Southampton and West Brom are all understood to be admirers of Slimani, who has previously been linked with Arsenal and Tottenham.

Earlier this week reports in Portugal suggested the Baggies had launched a £21million bid for the Algeria international.

And according to Portuguese newspaper Record, the 28-year-old wants to be allowed to move to England.

However, Sporting are adamant they will not allow the Slimani to leave for anything less than €30million.

Slimani has attracted plenty of attention after scoring 56 goals in 109 appearances for the Portugese outfit.