Arne Slot has given Liverpooll the greenlight to pursue a move for Rodrygo

Liverpool are ready to meet the huge asking price to sign a Real Madrid star in a move that would have a big knock-on effect for Erling Haaland and Mo Salah, Arsenal have made a move to sign a quality new goalkeeper, while Manchester United have enquired about a brilliant Germany attacker.

SLOT DREAMS OF SIGNING RODRYGO FOR LIVERPOOL

Liverpool manager Arne Slot is hoping to make a statement signing at Anfield this summer with the Dutchman reportedly giving the green light to a club-record raid on Real Madrid for Rodrygo.

The 45-year-old has been chosen by Michael Edwards as the man to succeed Jurgen Klopp in the Anfield hotseat and knows he faces a tough job in matching the achievements of his predecessor at Liverpool.

Nonetheless, Slot does have money at his disposal this summer and fanciful reports in Spain claim he is targeting a British record raid on Real for Rodrygo.

The Brazilian has proved a brilliant signing for Los Blancos since a €45m transfer from Santos in summer 2018, scoring 54 goals and adding 33 assists in 216 appearances for the reigning European champions.

But the summer capture of Kylian Mbappe puts Rodrygo‘s future at the Bernabeu in summer doubt, despite Carlo Ancelotti making it clear he wishes to keep the 23-year-old in situ at the Bernabeu.

However, ambitious Real president Florentino Perez still dreams of pairing up Mbappe with Manchester City frontman Erling Haaland and Vinicius Jnr in what would surely be one of the most formidable strike forces ever seen.

As a result, it’s claimed Perez is behind an ambitious plan to offload Rodrygo to the highest bidder and make a move for Haaland, who has a €150m exit clause in his City contract.

GO DEEPER ➡️ Liverpool transfers: Eight Euro 2024 stars enticing Arne Slot in transformative summer window

Per the report, Liverpool have already had a bid of €120m (£101.5m) for Rodrygo rejected by Real. However, it’s claimed Perez is willing to do business at €150m (£126.4m) – a fee that would represent a British record fee.

And while that is a steep price to pay, Slot is said to have given Liverpool the green light to meet that price and push through the signing and knowing a high-calibre signing could kickstart a bright new era at Anfield.

In addition, the capture of Rodrygo could yet see Liverpool cash in on Mo Salah, with the Egyptian star still wanted in Saudi Arabia and about to enter the final 12 months of his Anfield contract.

A £100m sale of their talismanic star would go a long way towards funding the swoop on Real Madrid for Rodrygo.

BARCELONA PLOTTING DOUBLE VILLA RAID FOR LUIZ AND LEHMANN

The agent of Douglas Luiz has offered the Aston Villa midfielder to Barcelona, despite claims a complicated swap deal involving Juventus pair Samuel Iling-Junior and Weston McKennie could also be done. Any deal to take Luiz to Spain could also involve his partner, Alisha Lehmann, who plays for Aston Villa ladies, also signing for FC Barcelona Femeni. (Sport)

A delegation from Fenerbahce have flown out to Tottenham to ask about a double deal on Spurs for Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Son Heung-min, with the latter a story first revealed on TEAMtalk. Any deal for the Dane will cost around €20m, though Spurs are keen to retain the services of Son. (Turkiye Gazetesi)

Chelsea are leading the race to sign Rennes midfielder Desire Doue, with the teenage midfielder also attracting attention from both PSG and Arsenal this summer. The 19-year-old has made clear his wish to leave the Ligue 1 side. (Le 10 Sport)

Mainz have set a staggering price of €50m on Brajan Gruda after both Aston Villa and Newcastle made an approach for the right-sided attacker. The German, who is also wanted by Bayern Munich, scored four goals in 29 games this season. (SportsBILD)

West Ham are pushing to bring Wilfried Zaha back to the Premier League this summer amid claims he has failed to settle with Galatasaray, although contrasting claims now say he’s ready to stay in Istanbul for another year at least. (various)

Manchester City striker Julian Alvarez will only consider a move to Real Madrid if he is to leave the Etihad any time soon. Both Atletico Madrid and Chelsea have been linked with the World Cup winner in recent weeks. (The Athletic)

Bayern Munich are ready to test Liverpool’s resolve to keep Joe Gomez this summer with Vincent Kompany advising his new side to make a big investment to sign the England squad man. The Bundesliga giants are also keen on a move for Bayer Leverkusen’s Jonathan Tah. (BILD)

ARSENAL TARGET MOVE FOR REAL MADRID GOALKEEPER

Arsenal have launched a surprise move for Real Madrid goalkeeper Andriy Lunin and are willing to match the five-year deal put on the table for the Ukrainian goalkeeper from the Bernabeu. The stopper remains upset after being dropped for Thibaut Courtois for the Champions League final earlier this month – giving the Gunners hope they can seal his signing and make him their new No 2 behind David Raya. (Cadena Cope)

PSG are ready to launch a huge approach for teenage Barcelona winger Lamine Yamal having been given a firm no by Real Madrid after an enquiry for Vinicius Junior. (AS)

PSG have also seen an approach to sign Nico Williams turned down, giving Barcelona hope of still signing the €50m Athletic Bilbao winger this summer. (Sport)

An unnamed club in Saudi Arabia has made contact with Antonio Rudiger and offered him a €100m contract over four years. (El Chiringuito)

AC Milan are ready to invest €20m in Tottenham defender Emerson Royal this summer – but will walk away from a deal if Spurs demand more. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Fulham forward Raul Jimenez insists he wants to stay at Craven Cottage this summer despite holding transfer talks with Mexican side Club America, with Trabzonspor and Besiktas also keen. (W Deportes)

The Cottagers are also leading Leeds and a number of clubs in France in the race to sign Stuttgart forward Silas during this summer’s transfer window. (various)

Paulo Dybala is still waiting to hear from Roma over an extension to his contract with a €12m exit clause making summer move highly possible unless his deal is extended and the clause removed. (Corriere dello Sport)

Manchester United have made contact with the agent of Joshua Kimmich as they look to trigger the €40m clause in the Bologna striker’s contract. AC Milan are also keen and are due to meet the player in next few days to discuss a transfer. (various)

MAN UTD MAKE MOVE TO SIGN MAX BEIER

Manchester United are leading Liverpool, Nottingham Forest, Brentford and Bayer Leverkusen in the chase for Hoffenheim forward Maximilian Beier, who has a €32.5m release clause, and with the Red Devils having already established contact with his agent over a possible move. (SportsBILD)

West Ham are ahead of Aston Villa and Tottenam in the race to sign Tammy Abraham with Roma willing to sell the striker for a fee of around €25m. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Manchester City’s Argentine talent Maximo Perrone has confirmed he wants to return to La Liga this summer, after a season on loan at Las Palmas. (Marca)

Real Madrid are growing in confidence they can sign Alphonso Davies this summer after reportedly agreeing personal terms with the Bayern Munich win-back. (AS)

Atletico Madrid are edging closer to a deal with Real Sociedad for defender Robin Le Normand. Atleti’s opening offer is worth €30m, while Sociedad are aiming to achieve a fee nearer the €40m mark. (Marca)

Napoli, meanwhile, have opened talks with Atletico Madrid defender Mario Hermoso, who is available on a free transfer. (Sky Italia)

Barcelona have made contact with Manchester City as they look to finally turn the loan capture of Joao Cancelo into a permanent deal. Much will depend on the Cityzens’ willingness to accept a cut-price offer on their €30m asking price. (Mundo Deportivo)

Tottenham are lining up a €35m bid for Monaco defender Vanderson this summer as Ange Postecoglou looks to provide quality cover and competition for Pedro Porro. The Brazilian has also been linked with Man Utd and Barcelona in the past. (Le 10 Sport)