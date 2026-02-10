Slot to leave Liverpool, Klopp approached, Guardiola quits Man City and Alonso hired as senior source predicts ‘most likely’ manager changes

A senior reporter at ESPN has detailed what he believes are the ‘most likely’ outcomes regarding what’s shaping up to be an insane managerial merry-go-round involving Liverpool, Manchester City, Bayern Munich, Real Madrid and others in the summer.

Just as intriguing as which big-name players move where in the summer will be which high-profile managers also land new jobs.

Arne Slot is under increasing pressure to qualify for the Champions League and at present, that looks a task beyond the Dutchman’s capabilities.

Pep Guardiola is not expected to sign a new contract at Man City and could walk away. Real Madrid will hire a permanent successor to Xabi Alonso, with Alvaro Arbeloa only filling in on a temporary basis at present. Changes at those three clubs could be just the tip of the iceberg, and many would have knock-on effects at other clubs too.

Now, ESPN’s senior reporter, Mark Ogden, has shared his thoughts on the pieces that will move around Europe and the Premier League.

In an article explaining his ‘most likely outcomes’, Ogden began by stating Michael Carrick will be hired by Manchester United as their permanent boss.

Carrick has won four from four so far and if qualifying for the UCL, he’ll stand a very good chance of getting the nod outright.

Liverpool, meanwhile, are tipped to dispense with Slot, which will then spark a battle with Bayern Munich to appoint Xabi Alonso.

The obvious question to ask at this point is why would Bayern need Alonso when they have Vincent Kompany?

Ogden predicted Kompany will be lured to Man City to replace the outbound Guardiola, thus prompting Bayern to battle with Liverpool for Alonso.

Real Madrid are projected to make an audacious approach for Jurgen Klopp, which is expected to be rebuffed by the German who remains happy in his role as Head of Soccer at Red Bull.

Instead, Los Blancos will then attempt to bring Zinedine Zidane back to the Bernabeu for a third spell. The difficulty there lays in the fact Zidane already has a verbal agreement in place to succeed Didier Deschamps as manager of the French national side after the 2026 World Cup.

Ogden also predicted Newcastle and England to swap managers, with Eddie Howe taking the reins with England after the World Cup and Tuchel succeeding Howe at St. James’ Park.

Regarding Tottenham and the doomed-looking Thomas Frank, Ogden expects Mauricio Pochettino to return once he’s wrapped up commitments with the USA at the World Cup.

Want more breaking transfer lines from original sources? Add TEAMtalk as a preferred source on Google to your favourites list for news you can trust.

Latest Liverpool news – Fans weigh in on Slot / Konate developments

In other news, Liverpool supporters appear divided on fresh claims that the club should sack Slot and appoint Xabi Alonso as his replacement, with some fans picking out three other preferred options, and amid a damning stat which suggests the Dutchman could be on borrowed time.

Elsewhere, Konate’s stance on signing a new contract at Anfield has angered Liverpool who’ve just launched a countermeasure.

READ MORE: The 11 players who left Liverpool last summer and how they’re faring with next step