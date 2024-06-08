Newcastle United’s reported need to avoid breaching Profit and Sustainability Rules could see them cash in on exciting winger Yankuba Minteh – with Premier League rivals Liverpool showing interest before he’s even kicked a ball for the Magpies.

Minteh, 19, joined Newcastle from Danish side Odense in as £7m deal last summer and was immediately loaned out to Feyenoord. While in the Netherlands, he impressed both domestically and in the Champions League, scoring 11 goals and registering five assists.

Watching from afar, Newcastle fans have understandably been excited about the Gambia winger’s development and the impact he could have on Eddie Howe’s team in years to come. There could be opportunities for him at St James’ Park sooner rather than later, with Newcastle keen to bolster their right-wing options amid speculation over Miguel Almiron’s future.

But with talk of needing to sell players before the deadline for accounts on June 30, and knowing they can’t afford to lose star assets like Brazilian midfielder Bruno Guimaraes and Swedish striker Alexander Isak, Newcastle are said to open to a number of possibilities, especially after they failed to qualify for Europe following Manchester United’s FA Cup win over Manchester City, negating their seventh-place Premier League finish.

According to Daily Telegraph, one of those could be selling Minteh, with a number of clubs, including Liverpool, showing an interest. Teams in Italy and Germany are also said to be monitoring him.

It would take a huge offer of around £40m to tempt Newcastle into a sale but that level of profit and the freedom it would afford them in the transfer market may be too good to turn down. As things stand, though, the plan remains for him to integrate into the side at St James’ Park in the future.

Liverpool register Minteh interest

Liverpool’s interest may be something of a shock, but Minteh spent last season playing under Arne Slot, who left Feyenoord to replace Jurgen Klopp at Anfield.

Newcastle themselves have been linked with a number of big name options in Minteh’s position in recent weeks, including Athletic Bilbao’s Nico Williams, West Ham’s Jarrod Bowen, Crystal Palace’s Michael Olise and Wolves’ Pedro Neto.

A huge concern on Tyneside is keeping both Guimaraes and Isak, two players who have attracted a lot of interest from the likes of Arsenal. Although the club need to tow the line with PSR, there is no suggestion that they are under pressure to sell either, though Guimaraes’ £100m release clause complicates matters somewhat.

