Liverpool WILL sign Teun Koopmeiners with Arne Slot to let a summer 2023 signing depart Anfield, West Ham will make a Sevilla star the first signing of the Julen Lopetegui era, while Arsenal are chasing a €110m double raid on Serie A.

SLOT ‘CONVINCED’ TO MAKE KOOPMEINERS HIS FIRST LIVERPOOL SIGNING

Liverpool are reportedly growing in confidence they can lure Teun Koopmeiners to Anfield this summer with the midfielder likely to become the first signing under Arne Slot, it has been claimed.

The Dutch midfielder has been on the Reds’ radar for some time with the 26-year-old on Jurgen Klopp’s radar for some time and a player they looked into signing last summer. Ultimately, Liverpool decided to pursue other targets instead, but their interest in Koopmeiners has never faded and he remains a player of strong interest to them heading into this summer window.

Indeed, it’s reported that the German had recommended a deal for the 21-times capped Netherlands midfielder this summer as one of his last requests for the Reds before his announcement to stand down at the end of the season.

And having gone up against the Dutchman in two Europa League ties this summer, it’s now believed they are convinced the player has what it takes to thrive at Anfield.

Atalanta, though, are determined to not let their star man leave without a fight. And in the wake of interest from Juventus in the 75-goal midfielder, the Bergamo side had initially quoted a price tag of around €50m.

Now with Liverpool on the scene and with a contract that does not expire to 2027, Atalanta have pushed the price up for Koopmeiners to €60m (£51.6m).

Liverpool appointment turns transfer tide in their favour

Previously, the midfielder has stated his wishes to leave Atalanta this summer, making clear during the last international break that he wants to make the next step up in his career.

“I have told Atalanta that I want to leave the club in the summer,” he told De Telegraaf.

“I hope there will be options to consider this year… I’ve had an amazing time at Atalanta and I hope they will get a big sum.”

That declaration drew admiring glances from the likes of Chelsea as well as Juventus and Inter.

And while it was initially expected that the player would remain in Italy, where he enjoys the lifestyle, reports in Italy now state that the appointment of Slot at Liverpool has flicked a switch in Koopmeiners’ mind.

The departing Feyenoord coach is seen as one of the game’s best coaches and his appointment at Anfield as Klopp’s successor has, understandably, become major news in the Netherlands.

As a result, it’s claimed his imminent arrival on Merseyside has now convinced Koomeiners, who has 16 goals and eight assists this season, to join him at Anfield.

As a result, there is now a growing confidence that Koopmeiners will become the first signing of the Slot era at Anfield with the €60m fee not seen as problematic for the Reds.

They can partly finance the deal by allowing summer 2023 signing Ryan Gravenberch to move on with his countryman emerging as a target for Galatasaray.

Gravenberch has failed to make an impact at Anfield since a €40m move from Bayern Munich, with the Reds now reportedly willing to take a big hit on their initial investment to move him on.

ASTON VILLA PUSHING HARD TO SIGN DENZEL DUMFRIES

Aston Villa are emerging as serious candidates to sign Inter Milan Denzel Dumfries this summer – and president of football operations, Monchi, has started doing his due dilligence on a potential €30m summer deal for the Man Utd target. (Gazzetta dello Sport)

Real Madrid are on the cusp of tying Andriy Lunin down to a new four-year deal – ending reports linking the Ukrainian goalkeeper with a surprise summer move to Manchester United. (Relevo)

Tottenham have now ‘made contact’ with Bologna over a deal for defender Riccardo Calafiori and could look to finance his signing by letting January arrival Radu Dragusin depart, with Napoli among those keen. Juve are also keen and have offered the player a €2m a year contract to move to Turin as a replacement for Man Utd target Gleison Bremer. (Tuttosport)

Roberto De Zerbi is also keen to bring Italy Under-21 defender Calafiori to Bayern Munich if the Italian coach is named as the successor to Thomas Tuchel. (Calciomercato)

Manchester United and Bayern Munich have been warned that in-demand defender Ronald Araujo will not be allowed to leave for a penny less than €100m this summer. (Sport)

Crystal Palace are intent on keeping Oliver Glasner this summer despite reports linking the Austrian with the manager’s job at Bayern Munich. (Fabrizio Romano)

Brighton boss De Zerbi is also still considered a VERY strong candidate to succeed Tuchel as Bayern Munich coach. (SportBILD)

EXCLUSIVE: Bologna have set a huge price tag of €70m on the head of Joshua Zirkzee – making a cross-Italy switch to suitors Inter or Juventus almost impossible. However, interest in the Dutch striker remains in the Premier League, with Arsenal ahead of Manchester United in the race for a deal.

WEST HAM CONFIDENT OF SIGNING SEVILLA STAR AS FIRST LOPETEGUI SIGNING

Incoming new West Ham boss Julen Lopetegui has made clear he wants to make Sevilla striker Youssef En-Nesyri his first signing of the summer and confidence is growing that the appointment of the Spaniard can see them succeed where David Moyes failed. (Vamos Mi Sevilla)

Everton, Brighton, Inter Milan and Wolfsburg are among the sides all considering a summer approach to sign AZ Alkmaar’s 23-year-old Japan full-back Yukinari Sugawara. (Sky Germany)

Arsenal face a battle to sign Xavi Simons from Barcelona this summer – but the Spanish giants only afford a loan deal and they remain unsure if PSG would sanction such a deal for the Netherlands playmaker. (Mateo Moretto)

Sunderland are plotting a move on Bayern Munich to appoint their U19s manager Rene Maric as their new head coach. Maric previously worked as Jesse Marsch’s No 2 while at Leeds United. (TZ)

Real Madrid are considering a move for Sevilla defender Juanlu Sanchez this summer as a potential long-term replacement for both Lucas Vazquez and Dani Carvajal. (AS)

Villarreal playmaker Alex Baena is emerging as a firm summer target for Barcelona, and they are ready to make an opening offer of €35m to €40m for a player, whose release clause is set at €60m. (Sport)

Luis Diaz has played down claims suggesting he will look to quit Liverpool this summer and make a switch to Ligue 1 with PSG and as a replacement for Kylian Mbappe. The Colombia international claims “great years are coming” at Anfield. (various)

ARSENAL KEEN ON DOUBLE ITALY RAID WITH INTER STAR TO COST €85M

Arsenal have been told any deal for Marcus Thuram this summer will cost them his full €85m (£73.2m) release clause with PSG also admirers of the striker who has 29 goal contributions (15 goals, 14 assists) during his first season with Inter Milan. (Corriere dello Sport)

The Gunners, however, are intent on pushing through a €25m deal for Fiorentina’s impressive teenage right-back Michael Kayode, with Mikel Arteta ‘crazy’ on his signing. (Corriere dello Sport)

Eintracht Frankfurt have confirmed they will NOT be triggering the €13m (£11.2m) payment to turn Donny van de Beek’s loan into a permanent deal with the Dutch midfielder now being linked with a cut-price move back to Ajax. (Fabrizio Romano)

Fiorentina are looking into a deal to bring Nicolo Zaniolo back to Serie A this summer after Aston Villa decided against a permanent deal for the on-loan Galatasaray winger. (Calciomercato)

Napoli are looking into a potential move to sign Girona striker Artem Dovbyk this summer, with the Ukrainian striker seen as a potential replacement for Chelsea target Victor Osimhen. (Matteo Moretto)

Xavi has reportedly made it clear to Ansu Fati that he will be sold by Barcelona this summer with the winger having no future at the Nou Camp when he returns this summer following a loan spell with Brighton. (Goal)

Manchester United are set to push through a €60m (£51.6m) deal to sign Juventus defender Gleison after deciding he is the man they see as a long-term partner to Lisandro Martinez, with the contract he is set to earn also revealed. (Corriere Torino)