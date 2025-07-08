Liverpool have seemingly been given a green light to secure the surprise signing of Orkun Kokcu, with the midfielder reportedly keen to reunite with Arne Slot at Anfield and with Benfica’s asking price coming to light – while we have also taken a look at the qualities he could bring to the Reds midfield.

The Merseysiders have burst out the transfer blocks this summer, adding no fewer than five new faces to their squad and with their current spree at just over £190m (€220m, $259m) already the most Liverpool have spent across a single transfer window. But with Liverpool also looking to move on a number of fringe players who no longer figure in Slot’s plans, the Premier League champions are still in the hunt for a few more key additions themselves.

To that end, a new centre-half and a new centre-forward to lead the line are very much seen as the next priority additions for Slot and sporting director Richard Hughes as they look to defend their status as champions of England in the upcoming 2025/26 season.

However, according to recent reports, Slot is also open to the idea of strengthening his midfield options too, despite having Ryan Gravenberch and Alexis Mac Allister as established options there and with both Wataru Endo and Curtis Jones as cover and competition.

As per Caught Offside, one name being strongly linked with a move to Anfield is Benfica’s stylish midfielder Kokcu; a player who thrived under the management of Slot at Feyenoord.

Forced to accept his sale after winning the 2023 Eredivisie title, the 41-times capped Turkey international has continued to shine for the Portuguese giants over the last two seasons.

It’s claimed, though, that Benfica are looking to sell the star this summer, with Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Besiktas from his native Turkey all considering moves.

Despite that, it’s reported that Kokcu would ‘prefer’ a move to the Premier League and has ‘picked’ Liverpool as his ideal next destination ahead of rival interest from Manchester United.

Benfica set price for Orkun Kokcu transfer

Indeed, with the 24-year-old describing Slot as “the best coach in the world” while the pair worked together at Feyenoord, the report states ‘they’d both be keen on a reunion at Anfield if possible’.

Furthermore, Benfica’s asking price for the star is unlikely to put the Reds off either, and the report adds they ‘would likely accept €40m (£34.5m, $47m) to let him go’ this summer, having scored 12 goals and added eight assists in all competitions last season, ahead of a further two assists in this summer’s Club World Cup.

Despite that, it appears unlikely a deal will come to fruition this summer.

We understand the Merseysiders are not currently looking to bolster in midfield unless there is a significant departure from the position. And while Slot very much admires the talents of Kokcu, his priorities currently very much lie in signing a centre-half – likely Marc Guehi – and a new striker – potentially Hugo Ekitike – before the transfer window closes.

And even with possible sales further funding those two arrivals, Slot went into the summer window with an understanding that his midfield was one particular area of the field that did not need immediate attention.

Ultimately, Kokcu would be likely field under a ‘nice to have’, rather than a ‘need to have’ at this stage…

Liverpool transfer latest: Eze decision amid hijack talk;

Meanwhile, in-demand Crystal Palace star Eberechi Eze is understood to have made clear to his agents where he would like to be playing his football next season amid claims Liverpool are looking to hijack Arsenal’s move and with two big obstacles now standing in the Gunners’ path.

Elsewhere, the Reds have reportedly been contacted by a world-class Real Madrid star’s entourage about a potential move to Anfield and with Luis Diaz looking set to leave, according to a source.

One deal that won’t be happening at Anfield this summer is for Victor Osimhen.

That’s after Rudy Galetti confirmed the Nigerian striker has now made clear his wish to join Galatasaray on a permanent basis and after an opening offer had been lodged for his services.

Orkun Kokcu profile: Style of play, career so far

By Samuel Bannister

Kokcu emerged from the Feyenoord academy and was given his debut at the age of 17 by Giovanni van Bronckhorst. But it was under Arne Slot that he really took major strides to becoming a key player between 2021 and 2023.

By the time Slot was appointed by Feyenoord, Kokcu had 78 appearances under his belt for the first team. In their first season together, Slot gave Kokcu 51 appearances and saw him score nine goals – both career-best tallies up to that point, aided by Feyenoord’s run to the Europa Conference League final where they were beaten by Roma.

Kokcu’s goal tally reached double figures for the first time the following season with 12, after which he departed for Benfica in what was seen as a slightly surprising move at the time.

Two years on and with 19 goals from 98 games for Benfica under his belt, Kokcu is in contention to take the next step of his career.

A box-to-box midfielder who can dart about aggressively when pressing, Kokcu also has good end product with his finishing and chance creation.

In the 2024-25 Primeira Liga, he ranked in the 99th percentile of midfielders for shot-creating actions per 90 minutes with a quite breathtaking 5.06. He also ranked in the 99th percentile for progressive passes with 10.56 per 90 minutes and the 92nd percentile for progressive carries with 2.22 per 90 minutes.

Confident with both feet, Kokcu is best when getting forward but mainly operated as a no.8 last season; he can do most of what you’d want from a midfielder.