Smalling transfer preference revealed but future remains unresolved

Chris Smalling is understood to be ‘desperate’ to return to AS Roma next season after his successful loan spell with the club in 2019/20.

The centre back made 37 appearances for the Italian side last season as they finished fifth in Serie A.

He received plenty of praise for his displays and even forced his way back into England contention.

However, his loan spell has now ended and he is back at Manchester United with his future uncertain. Roma are keen to take him back to the Stadio Olimpico, but Inter Milan and Newcastle are also interested.

Negotiations between United and Roma over a permanent deal have begun, but the two teams are reportedly ‘some way apart’ in their valuation of the player.

United are believed to be hoping for £25million, a figure which is way above what Roma can afford.

The Red Devils are open to letting Smalling go, but only if they receive a suitable fee, meaning Roma will have to rethink their stance.

But one thing going in their favour is Smalling’s desire to return after enjoying his time with the Giallorossi. He also doesn’t want to stay at Old Trafford due to his relationship with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

That is according to a report on Corriere dello Sport, cited on Goal, which says Smalling will push for a switch to Paulo Fonesca’s side.

It explains that talks between the two parties will resume once United’s Europa League campaign reaches a conclusion. They face Sevilla in the first semi-final tonight.

