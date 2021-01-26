Smith buzzing as Aston Villa confirm signing of £14m France midfielder

Aston Villa have officially announced the signing of Morgan Sanson from Marseille for an undisclosed fee, thought to be £14million, subject to international clearance.

The 26-year-old midfielder has signed a four-and-a-half-year deal at Villa Park.

Sanson played for Le Mans and Montpellier before joining Marseille in January 2017.

He went on to achieve big things for the Ligue 1 outfit. Marseille reached the Europa League final in 2018 and finished runners up in France last season.

Marseille boss Andre Villas-Boas left Sanson out of the squad to face Monaco on Saturday. That was due to an expectation that the transfer would be completed.

Smith thrilled with signing

Villa boss Dean Smith told the club’s official wesbite: “Morgan has performed consistently at the highest level in French football for a number of seasons as well as in this season’s Champions League.

“He is a player with the quality and experience to play in any midfield position.

“He will add real competition for starting places and gives us more squad depth, which is vital to competing successfully in the Premier League.”

