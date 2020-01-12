Smith confirms Aston Villa are in market for new players after Man City loss

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith admitted he was “embarrassed” by their 6-1 defeat to Manchester City, and action must be taken in the transfer window.

Villa had slipped into the relegation zone before kick-off due to Watford’s win against Bournemouth earlier, and there was to be no instant redemption as City showed their quality.

Sergio Aguero scored a hat-trick to become the Premier League’s all-time leading foreign goalscorer, with Riyad Mahrez scoring a brace and Gabriel Jesus getting a goal to add to Villa’s misery.

Smith insists that the loss won’t be season defining, but was disappointed with the manner of some of the goals conceded.

“It was a chastening experience,” he told Sky Sports. “We know they are a top class team but some of the goals we have given away were dreadful.

“The third one probably summed it up. They had 15 or 16 passes and we hadn’t laid a glove on them. They have been allowed to pass the ball too easily and Aguero sticks it in the top corner from 20 yards.

“Mahrez got into the penalty box and under no pressure passes into the bottom corner. It is hard when you are three goals down against a team of this quality. The three players that scored today are worth more than my whole squad.

“They kept going but we shouldn’t be sitting here happy with ourselves and we’re not. We are embarrassed with today.”

“Our season is not going to defined by loses to Man City and Liverpool,” he added to Match of the Day. “You have to learn from this.

“We have to ask why weren’t we competitive and why were we giving them too much respect.”

Smith refused to use Villa’s injury crisis – goalkeeper Tom Heaton, midfield star John McGinn and main striker Wesley are all out injured – as an excuse for the defeat.

“It’s a continuing saga. We’ve had three injuries to key players – although that’s not an excuse.”

That may prompt Villa to act in the transfer market, having already brought in Pepe Reina on loan to replace Heaton. And Smith made no secret of the fact they are hard at work to bring in new players.

“We know we need recruit players and we’ll continue to try and get them.”

Read more: Pep Guardiola hailed Sergio Aguero as a “legend” after his hat-trick in Manchester City’s win over Aston Villa – but was in a reflective mood.