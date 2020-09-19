Smith delighted as Traore deal takes Villa spending close to £80m
Aston Villa have signed forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be £17m.
Burkina Faso international Traore began his senior career with Villa’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse and Ajax.
The 25-year-old boosts Villa’s attacking options further following the arrival of Ollie Watkins from Brentford for a club-record £28million earlier this month.
Details of Traore’s contract at Villa Park have not been announced by the club.
Dean Smith told Villa’s website: “We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa.
“He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”
Villa escaped relegation on the final day of last season after winning promotion through the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.
The club have also recently signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash. Those four deals have taken their total summer outlays to just short of the £80m mark.
Villa kick off their top-flight campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday evening.
GREALISH REVEALS HOW CLOSE MAN UTD MOVE WAS
Jack Grealish has conceded it had been 50-50 he would remain at the club amid strong interest from Manchester United.
Much of that decision has been put down to Dean Smith’s ambitious transfer plans.
Speaking after helping Villa see off Burton 3-1 in the Carabao Cup, Grealish said a conversation with the club’s owner over the weekend convinced him to stay.