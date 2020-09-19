Aston Villa have signed forward Bertrand Traore from Lyon for an undisclosed fee, widely reported to be £17m.

Burkina Faso international Traore began his senior career with Villa’s Premier League rivals Chelsea and has also had loan spells with Dutch clubs Vitesse and Ajax.

The 25-year-old boosts Villa’s attacking options further following the arrival of Ollie Watkins from Brentford for a club-record £28million earlier this month.

Details of Traore’s contract at Villa Park have not been announced by the club.

Dean Smith told Villa’s website: “We’re delighted that Bertrand has chosen to come to Villa.

“He’s a player with immense talent who will really enhance our attacking options.”

Villa escaped relegation on the final day of last season after winning promotion through the Sky Bet Championship play-offs.

The club have also recently signed goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez and Matty Cash. Those four deals have taken their total summer outlays to just short of the £80m mark.

Villa kick off their top-flight campaign at home to Sheffield United on Monday evening.

GREALISH REVEALS HOW CLOSE MAN UTD MOVE WAS

Jack Grealish has conceded it had been 50-50 he would remain at the club amid strong interest from Manchester United.