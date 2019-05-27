Smith sends emotional message after securing promotion for Aston Villa

An emotional Dean Smith was beaming with pride after he led Aston Villa to promotion to the Premier League.

Villa secured their return to the top flight three years after relegation thanks to a 2-1 victory over Derby County in the play-off final, with Anwar El Ghazi and John McGinn getting the all-important goals.

And for Villa boss Smith, the reality of their achievement was starting to sink in.

He said: “The lads are a terrific bunch of lads. They work hard and they deserve that. Those last 15 minutes were the longest 15 minutes I’ve ever had.

“If someone had told me at the beginning of February that I’d be standing here as a Premier League manager, I’d have said ‘you’re crackers’.

“We made history by winning 10 games on the spin. In this league that’s a tough thing to do.

“We’ve had to start planning for the Premier League over the last month. We’ve had to look at becoming a Premier League club which we’ve been able to do.”

Smith’s father is suffering from dementia and the Villa boss explained how he had been to visit him ahead of the final.

“I went to see my old man on Friday and I managed to get his eyes open for two minutes and I said to him ‘next time you see me I’m going to be a Premier League manager’. He smiled and nodded, for me that’s enough,” Smith said.