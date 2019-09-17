Smith tells Villa to use brains better as he defends summer signings

Aston Villa boss Dean Smith insists his new-look squad are still adjusting to life in the Premier League after waving away concerns over their lack of goals.

Smith’s side laboured to a goalless home draw against West Ham on Monday night, despite playing around a quarter of the match against 10 men following Arthur Masuaku’s 67th-minute red card.

Villa could arguably count themselves fortunate that was the only dismissal of the game, after an angry confrontation between Tyrone Mings and Anwar El Ghazi saw the latter clearly push his head into his teammate’s and forcing Smith to offer this explanation.

Despite their numerical advantage, the hosts were unable to create a match-winning chance, with the performance coming on the back of another disappointing showing in front of goal at Crystal Palace prior to the international break.

“Against Crystal Palace we didn’t even create chances in the final third until the last minute, so there was an improvement on that,” said Smith.

“We didn’t take the chances we had. Is it a concern? No. I’d be more concerned had we not created the chances.”

Villa signed 13 players over the summer after winning promotion back to the Premier League via the Championship play-off final at the end of May, but the boss refused to blame the sheer volume of signings on his side’s inefficiencies.

Smith added: “I’ve got a lot of new players, some of them have only played three or four games at this level.

“The running stats are through the roof. I can’t question my players’ attitude or effort, they’re certainly giving that. They’ve ran further and faster than West Ham but haven’t taken their chances.

“We needed to use our brains a bit better when we had a man advantage, instead of players trying to do it all themselves.”

