Sneak Liverpool attack for big-money midfield buy dizzies agent, as Chelsea choice is justified

The agent of Moises Caicedo has explained why the midfielder joined Chelsea instead of Liverpool when he left Brighton during the summer transfer window.

Both Liverpool and Chelsea had bids accepted by Brighton for Caicedo this summer. Ultimately, it was the Blues who won the race to sign him. However, his start to his spell at Stamford Bridge has not been smooth sailing.

Naturally, questions have lingered about whether or not Caicedo made the right choice of club. Now, though, his agent has shed light on what motivated him to commit to Chelsea.

“The issue of not going to Liverpool instead of Chelsea was also questioned a lot,” Manuel Sierra told Futbol sin Cassette.

“The offers were similar in every way, the issue was a question of values, principles and of giving the floor to someone. When Liverpool’s offer arrived, Brighton were asked for time so that Chelsea could match it, they did, they surpassed it and he ended up at Chelsea because he had given his word to Chelsea for quite some time.

“Liverpool were always interested. We had meetings between January and May but since May we didn’t hear from them. Of course we were surprised that suddenly they appeared with [an offer] that they had said they couldn’t do.

“The first thing we were told was, ‘Tomorrow you have to go to Liverpool to have a medical’. Of course, what is our reaction going to be if we have not negotiated, we have not spoken, we have not seen anything since May?

“Our phone conversations were clear at all times, we were clear, as long as Chelsea offered the same conditions that Liverpool could. As I say they surpassed it, so there was no complaint.”

Agent admits Liverpool ‘more stabilised’ than Chelsea

“It is very complicated,” Sierra continued. “Imagine that Jurgen Klopp is writing to you, that Liverpool are calling you, we are talking about something very big, one of the best teams in the world just like Chelsea – and with a more established and more stabilised project than what Chelsea have today.

“When Liverpool came and approached in that way, obviously Moises got dizzy, I got dizzy myself, but Chelsea were by our side at all times asking us to go, they wanted an hour to tell Brighton that they could match the offer. They gave them an hour and it ended after two days of negotiation.”

Caicedo agreed to an eight-year contract with Chelsea, so should be there for most of his career – as long as they stay happy with him.

He will have to improve on what he has shown across his first seven appearances for the club, but no alarm bells are ringing just yet within the club.

Caicedo was the second midfielder Chelsea broke the British transfer record to sign in 2023 after activating Enzo Fernandez’s release clause at Benfica back in January.

They also beat Liverpool to the capture of Romeo Lavia from Southampton in the summer, as well as adding Lesley Ugochukwu, while the recruits the Reds settled for were Alexis Mac Allister, Dominik Szoboszlai, Ryan Gravenberch and Wataru Endo.

