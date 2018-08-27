Sneaky Gerard Pique does his best to lure Paul Pogba to Barcelona

Barcelona’s long-serving defender Gerard Pique has admitted he would be delighted if Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba were to join him at the Nou Camp.

The France midfielder has been linked with a move to the LaLiga champions all summer and Monday’s European papers suggested a deal between the two clubs had already been agreed.

It’s not secret that his agent Mino Raiola has been working on securing his client a move to Barcelona, and while United have fought against the move, it’s claimed that Pogba remains determined to leave the club.

And Pique – himself a former Manchester United man – has added fuel to the fire by admitting he would love to see Pogba become a teammate.

When asked about Barca’s chances and whether his reportedly poor relationship with United boss Jose Mourinho could be a factor, Pique told Spanish paper Sport: “I don’t know about his relationship with Mourinho.

“We’ll see in the future, but we would be very happy to see Pogba in Barca’s shirt.”

He added: “Pogba is a very good player, but a Manchester United player right now, and we’ll see if anything happens in the future.

“We would be happy to have him here, but Manchester United is his club and, if someone has to say something, it must be them.”

Barcelona have shown they are not afraid to spend big money to strengthen their squad and Pique continued: “I think players still want to join Barcelona, and they are showing that as is the case with Coutinho and Dembele.

“One by putting in a transfer request and the other with his actions at Dortmund. It suggests that they are both delighted about the idea of coming; they want to come.”

Fancy the best United news direct to your Facebook timeline? Like our dedicated Manchester Utd Facebook page.