Snodgrass ready to face England at Wembley

Robert Snodgrass declared himself ready for action at Wembley with Scotland after guiding Hull City to victory over Southampton.

The 29-year-old looked certain to miss Friday’s crucial World Cup qualifier after sustaining an ankle injury 11 days ago.

It was originally thought Snodgrass would be out of contention for a month.

But the former Livingston, Leeds and Norwich attacker proved his remarkable powers of recovery as he climbed off the bench to net Hull’s equaliser before setting up Michael Dawson’s winner in a 2-1 triumph which also featured Scottish number one David Marshall.

Tigers boss Mike Phelan told the BBC: “Robert Snodgrass had the most unbelievable swollen ankle at one point which disappeared overnight. He showed great character.”

The news will come as a massive boost to Scotland manager Gordon Strachan, who will need all his top talents if his side are to beat the ‘Auld Enemy’ and breathe fresh life into their Russia 2018 bid.

Strachan has not been so lucky with injured left-backs Kieran Tierney and Andy Robertson, who will both sit out the clash with Gareth Southgate’s men in London.

Instead, he will have to decide between Swansea’s Stephen Kingsley and Rangers skipper Lee Wallace but the national team boss will have been pleased to see both men come through unscathed after their Sunday club commitments.

Kingsley managed 90 minutes in the Swans’ 3-1 defeat to Manchester United, with Wallace doing the same as his side were held to a 1-1 draw at Ross County.

Snodgrass’ return to action will become even more welcome should Scott Brown’s return to the international fold prove short-lived.

Brown, who has reversed his recent decision to retire for Scotland duty following a sensational start to the campaign, could yet miss out on Friday’s game after going off injured in Celtic’s 3-0 win over Inverness on Saturday.