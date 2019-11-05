Snub for Mourinho as Arsenal target two replacements for Unai Emery

Arsenal are reported to have identified two potential successors to Unai Emery – and Jose Mourinho appears to not be on their wanted list.

Reports on Sunday morning claim Mourinho had dinner with Arsenal’s head of football Raul Sanllehi earlier this week and his vision for the Gunners is said to have impressed, amid increasing speculation over the future of Emery.

Those reports, however, are said to have been denied by Arsenal, with sources at the club telling the PA news agency that such a meeting did not take place and the pair have not had a conversation for years.

There is no denying, however, that Spanish tactician Emery is under increasing pressure at Emirates Stadium with many feeling Arsenal have failed to progress since he replaced Arsene Wenger in the hotseat, with Saturday’s 1-1 draw at home to Wolves – the third game in a row Arsenal have let a lead slip – hardly helping matters.

To add to Emery’s woes, reports have claimed there are serious fractions between the Spaniard and some senior Arsenal stars, with this damning report detailing a number of gripes they have with the Spaniard.

As such, the Daily Mirror claims Arsenal are considering axing Emery and appointing one of two candidates in place, with former Juventus boss Massimiliano Allegri and ex-Gunners midfielder Mikel Arteta, now a coach at Manchester City, on top of their wanted list.

Arteta was strongly linked with the job prior to Emery’s appointment and once it became apparent Wenger’s long reign would be ending, but the Spanish coach opted to stay at City and continuing learning the game under Pep Guardiola.

It’s reported, however, that Arsenal believe it could prove second time lucky with Arteta and that he could now be ready to take solo command at Arsenal and bring with him the lessons learned under the inspirational City manager.

Allegri won five Serie A titles and four Coppa Italias during his spell in Turin before leaving the Italian giants earlier in the year; he has since been linked with the Bayern Munich job since Niko Kovac’s departure.