Social media abuse leaves Liverpool star under a ‘black cloud’

Dejan Lovren has admitted he is struggling to come to terms with the social media abuse he has received with his family having receiving death threats.

The Liverpool star defender was the subject of social media vitriol after the Reds were soundly beaten 4-1 at Tottenham – but some supporters took that too far with the Croatian and his family receiving threats against their life.

Lovren accepts that while he can accept criticism of his performances, he admits the threats against his family’s life has hit him hard.

He told Croatian publication 24Sata: “I don’t mind when people talk sh*t about me, it says more about them.

“But I cannot ignore when my family is threatened. I just can’t and won’t accept that. Disgusting.”

And the defender has opened up further about recent events.

“My condition? Let’s say there have been better days.

“You simply cannot change what has happened in the past. ‘I would just love to finally get that black cloud away from me, so things can get better.

“It’s not easy for me. Maybe it’s interesting for everyone else, but I guess it’ll be better soon.”

Lovren was named Liverpool’s Player of the Month for October after receiving the death threats but has only played three minutes of action since the Tottenham defeat after succumbing to a back problem.

Like our dedicated Liverpool Facebook page.