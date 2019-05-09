Tottenham’s late winner becomes a miracle in more ways than one, Peter Crouch becomes the focus of Champions League attention, and Ajax refuse to abandon their philosophy even when heartbroken – all in Social Shots.

Kane’s speedy recovery

Wow. There were even more unbelievable scenes in the Champions League last night, as Spurs reached the final thanks to a last-minute Lucas Moura winner. It was so good, that it even miraculously cured Harry Kane’s ankle injury.

How's the ankle, Harry? 😂🤣 pic.twitter.com/SG8MDZhOQE — Football on TNT Sports (@footballontnt) May 8, 2019

Rio loses it again

Rio’s reactions are becoming a regular feature of Social Shots. He and Glenn Hoddle have outdone themselves here.

You Little Dixie

If you thought Rio’s reaction was good, you need to see former Ireland manager Brian Kerr’s expletive-laden celebration.

YOU NEED TO WATCH THIS. Brian Kerr reacts to: ◼️ Spurs making it 2-2. ◼️ Spurs' 95th minute winner. Absolute gold. 😂😂😂😂#AJATOT #UCL #VMSport pic.twitter.com/W1IIUKG4UY — Virgin Media Sport (@VMSportIE) May 8, 2019

The Ajax way

This picture is testament to how deeply ingrained Ajax’s philosophy is.

They’re even creating triangles after conceding. Unbelievable philosophy pic.twitter.com/z7pg6xPFf3 — JR🇸🇴 (@N1noBr0wn) May 8, 2019

Final Countdown

It could have been a completely different story, though. These Ajax fans were counting down to the final whistle, before their celebrations turned into screams.

Ajax fans counting down to full time whistle 🤣 pic.twitter.com/wuRSkzAtac — Troll Football Media (@Troll__Footbal) May 9, 2019

The Crouch final

If the two losing semi-finalists had won, Ajax and Barcelona would have made it the Cruyff final. Instead, we’ve ended up with a spectacle to honour another legend of the game. Even if he’s not too keen to take the limelight.

Peter crouch final don’t be ridiculous.

It will always be the

Øyvind Leonhardsen derby — Peter Crouch (@petercrouch) May 9, 2019

Liverpool’s prince

Before the Royal Baby’s name was confirmed as Archie, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex were giving serious thought to another name, in honour of Liverpool’s great comeback.

Valencia’s optimism

The two Premier League sides’ turnarounds have inspired another team facing their own first leg deficit, as Valencia try to upset Arsenal in the Europa League tonight.

Here’s what the Spaniards said after the Liverpool game:

So, it CAN be done…🤞🤔🤞 — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) May 7, 2019

And after the Spurs game:

So, it really, REALLY, can be done… 🤞🤔🤞 — Valencia CF (@valenciacf_en) May 8, 2019

Colbarca

The Champions League final is going to put two midfielders who were relegated with Newcastle in 2015-16 up against each other. Mindblowing.

If you told me back in 2016 that one of the men in this photo would be a Champions League winner within three years I'd have wanted to know just how much Barcelona paid for Jack Colback. pic.twitter.com/QemIxwocNV — Jonny Sharples (@JonnyGabriel) May 8, 2019

On this day…

David Moyes was named as Sir Alex Ferguson’s successor on this day six years ago. Where would the club be if he was still in charge now?