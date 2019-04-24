Juventus’ new home kit has been splitting opinion, while Shkodran Mustafi faces off with Virgil Van Dijk, and the anniversary of an iconic commentary moment is remembered – all in Social Shots.

In our brand new regular feature, we take a look at the best social media posts from across the world of football in the past 24 hours. Football and social media can go hand in hand, but not everyone gets it right. Here, we celebrate those that do, highlighting the posts that have made us chuckle, the videos of wonder goals that we’ve just had to watch again, or just anything we felt simply had to be shared….

Juventus unveil ice cream kit

Fresh from winning their eighth Serie A title in a row, Juventus fans should be all cheers right now. However, they’re not happy. And it’s not because of their Champions League exit. It’s because of their new kit.

Images of their new home shirt for next season have been leaked online, and it’s a departure from tradition, as they wave goodbye to the stripes in favour of a half-and-half black and white kit… with an unusual pink stripe down the middle.

It’s safe to say it hasn’t gone down well with fans, whilst those who don’t support the club have helped themselves to a little laugh about it.

Neopolitan ice-cream, anyone?

Shirt Alert: The new '19-20 Juve home shirt has been leaked No stripes 😲 What do you think? pic.twitter.com/zkNaedjVxq — Classic Football Shirts (@classicshirts) April 24, 2019

Dreadful. This isn't Juventus; more like an ice-cream. Last time I looked Juve were from Turin, not Naples. #Neapolitan https://t.co/xApAv4kFRU — Chris Lepkowski (@chrislepkowski) April 24, 2019

This actually probably didn't sound like a bad idea on paper

but it's not really a Juve kit, is it?

Also the pink stripe can either feck off or they can go full Neopolitan ice cream kit pic.twitter.com/4msb44szbB — Alex (@alexdunnesf) April 24, 2019

– Aaron, I’ve got good news and bad news. The good news is, you’re joining Juventus!

– Oh, wow! Brilliant. What’s the bad news?

– https://t.co/gk9ijhDPP8 — Tom Williams (@tomwfootball) April 24, 2019

Cantona loses the plot

WTAF, Eric?! We genuinely didn’t need this……

Dortmund play spot the odd one out

It may be one of the fiercest rivalries in German football, but that hasn’t stopped some foolhardy Dortmund fans mixing with the Schalke crowd. Ahead of their clash this weekend, BVB’s Twitter account puts the spotlight on these brave souls.

The question is, can you spot them?

Salah’s Italian influence lives on

Whilst in New York City for the Time 100 Gala, Mohamed Salah took some time out for a tasty treat. And his former club Roma think it’s a sign of the influence they had on him.

You can take the Egyptian out of Rome… 🍕 https://t.co/r2LsIINGe9 — AS Roma English (@ASRomaEN) April 23, 2019

Shane Long’s on fire

Last night, Southampton striker Shane Long scored the fastest goal in Premier League history. The Irish forward found the back of the Watford net after just 7.69 seconds in a lightning-quick start to the game. And the fire services in his home country marked the occasion with this great tweet 🔥

We're aware that #ShaneLong is on fire and have contacted our colleagues in Southampton fire brigade (@Hants_fire ) to let them know 😉 🚒 ⚽️ #PL #SaintsFC pic.twitter.com/QhyuW6QhOX — Dublin Fire Brigade (@DubFireBrigade) April 23, 2019

Gary Lineker’s bragging rights



Spurs left it late to beat Brighton last night, but win they did, allowing Gary Lineker to settle the scores with an old friend…

Thoughts are with you at this difficult time. https://t.co/JUSNeXQKqq — Gary Lineker (@GaryLineker) April 23, 2019

Mustafi vs Van Dijk

Arsenal defender Shkodran Mustafi has come in for a fair bit of criticism recently.

The 27-year-old’s shortcomings were once again highlighted in Arsenal’s 3-2 loss to Crystal Palace on Sunday.

However, maybe the criticism is unjust – just look at Mustafi’s figures compared to PFA Player of the Year contender Virgil Van Dijk.

Stats don’t lie… 🤔

Huesca wondergoal

SD Huesca may be five points from safety in La Liga, but maybe things would be different if they scored goals like this more often.

Ezequiel Avila, take a bow 👏

| 🚀 | Technique + Power = Screamer 🤯 Chimy Avila not letting Huesca go down without a fight 👊 Watch the full highlights here || https://t.co/E2z5eObcuJ pic.twitter.com/cSbaJY1uOp — ELEVEN Football (@ElevenSportsFB) April 23, 2019

The origins of VAR

It has made its Champions League debut this season, and we saw it at the World Cup last summer… everyone seems to have an opinion on VAR. Now, an unexpected development has revealed where the technology actually takes its roots from…

Leeds United legend keeps spirits high

Back-to-back defeats over the Easter weekend have left Leeds United fans heartbroken, as their dream of automatic promotion now looks unlikely. However, players past and present have issued a rallying cry on social media… including the one and only Habib Habibou.

We’re sure Leeds will find a lot of inspiration from such an iconic club legend.

A reminder of the glory days.

On this day…

Seven years ago today, Fernando Torres scored a rather famous goal for Chelsea in the Champions League against Barcelona. Up in the commentary box, Gary Neville seemed to enjoy it quite a lot. The ‘goalgasm’ was born.

This never gets old 🤣