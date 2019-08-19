Nicolas Pepe sends Ben Mee for a hot-dog, Gabriel Jesus labels VAR ‘sh**’, while there’s some big-ears banter between Alan Shearer and Gary Lineker – all in Social Shots.

In our weekly feature, we take a look at the best social media posts from across the world of football in the past 24 hours. Football and social media can go hand in hand, but not everyone gets it right. Here, we celebrate those that do, highlighting the posts that have made us chuckle, the videos of wonder goals that we’ve just had to watch again, or just anything we felt simply had to be shared….

Ref Watch

The master of unnecessary flamboyance. Mike Dean doing Mike Dean things 👍🏻

THERE IT IS! THE MOST ELECTRIFYING MOVE IN SPORTS ENTERTAINMENT! The Mike Dean booking followed by the "what do you expect me to do?" shrug. GOLD! pic.twitter.com/sD2kAWd2TP — Paddy Power (@paddypower) August 17, 2019

Golazo of the Weekend

What. A. Goal. Here at TEAMtalk we know of 38-year-olds who can no longer put their shoes and socks on. Athletic Bilbao veteran Aduriz meanwhile showed Barcelona on Friday evening that there’s many a good tune played on an old fiddle. Ernesto Valverde wasn’t happy either – and it seems Antoine Griezmann was his source of anger.

SCENES! 38 (THIRTY-EIGHT) year-old Aduriz with a contender for goal of the season last night in the 88th minute to beat Barcelona on the first day of the season! Unbelievable! 👏🙌pic.twitter.com/51vF3ftEzY — SCENES! (@SCENES_Official) August 17, 2019

Golazo of the Weekend #2

The irascible Teemu Pukki put Newcastle United to the sword on Saturday and in doing so became the first Norwich player since Efan Ekoku 26 years ago to score a Premier League hat-trick. His first, a stunning volley, was absolute filth.

Celeb Bantz

Norwich City fans goading of one Alan Shearer during their 3-1 win over the Toon was not heard by everyone at Carrow Road this weekend, apparently.

How could you not hear it with those 👂🏻👂🏻s?? https://t.co/5WZQf5bHlX — Alan Shearer (@alanshearer) August 17, 2019

A 20-match losing streak. Jack’s back…

When you’ve lost 20 times in the Premier League in a row, the last thing you want is some graphic making a play of words on your back…..

Jack Grealish has now lost 20 PL games ina row, the longest run of defeats of any player in the competition’s history. pic.twitter.com/BrBCyC20E0 — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 17, 2019

Battle of the Barnets

It’s the photo you’ve been waiting to see. Right? Guendouzi and Luiz are basically the north London Chuckle Brothers. An unmistakable bromance if ever we saw one #ToMe #ToYou

He said what?

Martin Keown has a mare with his claim regarding Nicolas Pepe on Saturday. However the no-nonsense former Arsenal and England defender did redeem himself on the day with his description of Pepe’s nutmeg on Ben Mee:

“Mee’s got to buy a ticket to get back in the ground after that.”

Ben Mee, meet Nicolas Pépé 😨🔥 pic.twitter.com/ywz2CkSMMT — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) August 17, 2019

Spoke too soon?

Manchester City against Tottenham was quite the spectacle on Saturday evening. VAR of course stole the show again at the death but if FootballJOE learned one thing this weekend it was to be an encourager. The world has plenty of critics already…

Not sure exactly what Erik Lamela brings to the Tottenham team other then occasionally threatening to give away penalties and get red carded three times a game — FootballJOE (@FootballJOE) August 17, 2019

A bridge too VAR?

After the drama of VAR’s injury-time intervention at the Etihad social media was awash with arguments for and against the new technology.

Some (mostly Spurs) fans seem more accepting of the new rule that a handball -intentional or not – that creates or scores a goal is now disallowed.

It’s unclear to us where Gabriel Jesus stands on the debate however.

Is gabriel jesus correct here when he states, "var is shit?" pic.twitter.com/Ww2VcCy3wb — Tim Sim (@meTimSim) August 19, 2019

On this day…

19 August 1999: Robbie Keane became the most expensive teenager in British football. He ended up retiring with the following fantastic numbers:

👤 883 games

⚽️ 393 goals

Ireland’s best ever player? Debatable.

Ireland’s best ever celebratory of goals? You better believe it.