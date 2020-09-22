Real Sociedad have revealed that they have reached an agreement in principle for centre-back Diego Llorente to join Leeds.

The Spain international, who was a part of his country’s most recent squad along with fellow Elland Road new boy with Rodrigo, has his heart set on leaving the Basque club.

And it would appear that a move to the Premier League could be just hours away.

Leeds are set to pay around €25million (£23m) for the 27-year-old, who will become the club’s latest summer signing.

United turned to Llorente after seeing efforts for talented Croatian stopper Josko Gvardiol fail.

However, Leeds director of football Victor Orta has wasted little time in bringing in an alternative.

Llorente joined La Real in 2017 in a €6m transfer from Real Madrid and has proved himself one of LaLiga’s finest defenders.

The imposing centre-back is known for his ability to read the game and, key for Leeds, his ability to pass the ball with either foot.

Last summer, West Ham and Tottenham were both reported to be interested in Llorente. Liverpool and Leicester have also been credited with an interest in the defender too.

However, Leeds have won the race to sign him, having beaten off interest from Monaco for his signature.

Llorente will be the second high-profile star to arrive at Elland Road this summer. That follows their club-record £26.7m swoop on Valencia for striker Rodrigo Moreno.

LEEDS ASK ABOUT NEWCASTLE-LINKED INTER STAR

Leeds are reported to be contacted Inter Milan over a possible deal for unwanted midfielder Joao Mario.

The Portuguese star, who can play across the midfield, is back at the San Siro following a season-long loan with Lokomotiv Moscow.

However, Joao Mario has been told he has no future at Inter who are willing to listen to offers.

Antonio Conte’s side are said to be hoping for a cash deal but will consider a loan approach. His contract expires in summer 2022 and is expected to be allowed to leave for around €13m, reports O Jogo.

That has prompted interest from Newcastle United. West Ham, where the player spent the latter half of the 2017/18 season, are also in the running.

However, O Jogo reckons Leeds are also firmly in the running and could soon contact Inter over a potential deal. Read more…