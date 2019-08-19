Sokratis compares Arsenal new boy David Luiz to Dortmund schemer

Sokratis Papastathopoulos reckons he can form as strong a defensive partnership with new Arsenal signing David Luiz as he did with Mats Hummels during his time together with the German at Borussia Dortmund.

The Gunners made a surprise move to bring in Luiz from rivals Chelsea on transfer deadline day and he made his debut alongside Sokratis in Saturday’s 2-1 Premier League win over Burnley.

Greece international Sokratis joined last summer but despite some good performances he struggled to help improve an Arsenal defence which again proved to be their Achilles heel.

The no-nonsense 31-year-old will now be hoping to develop an understanding with Luiz and feels their contrasting styles could help form a similar to bond he enjoyed alongside Hummels during their three seasons together in Germany.

“I have known him for a lot of years,” Sokratis said of his new team-mate, who gave greater depth to his transfer across London earlier on Monday.

“He also speaks some Greek and is a very good guy. I am happy also that we took a player like him, with experience.

“When I was in Dortmund I played with Hummels, who has the same style as David. It was also a very good partnership and it is very good (now with Luiz).

“It was his first game, it is important that we won and we can go from here.”

Arsenal fans, meanwhile, will hope Sokratis hasn’t tempted fate by his suggestion that facing Liverpool will be an easier prospect than it was against the Clarets.

