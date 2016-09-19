Solid Milner ensures Moreno is finished at Liverpool – Carragher

Alberto Moreno’s Liverpool days are as good as over – and the the form of James Milner means he will be sold in January, claims Jamie Carragher.

A number of dodgy performances from Moreno last season, culminating in their Europa League final defeat to Sevilla, means right-sided midfielder Milner has started the season as a makeshift left-back ahead of Moreno.

And Carragher, speaking to talkSPORT, feels it’s only a matter of time before Liverpool sign a regular left-back with Moreno allowed to move on.

“He [Klopp] obviously rates him [James Milner] higher than Moreno,” Carragher said.

“If you’re a left-back and the manager is playing a right midfielder ahead of you it probably tells you time is up at the club, so I would imagine in January or the end of the season a left-back will come in.

“Milner would become back up and it wouldn’t be too bad then. I must say he’s done very well but at this stage of his career it is not easy, but I don’t think it could last for a full season and I am sure Klopp and his team are scouting for a left-back. Because you can see he has no time for Moreno.”

Carragher has been very outspoken about the performances of Moreno for Liverpool, tweeting this after the Europa League final.

