Solskjaer a better option than Pochettino; Vardy worry for Liverpool

Manchester United readers discuss if Mauricio Pochettino can do a better job than Ole Gunnar Solskjaer, while Liverpool fans are wary of Jamie Vardy – all in Your Says of the Day.

How do you think Ole would do if he got the job full-time? Due to this being a loan deal, is his role made easier due to it being more pressure free? Once you sign players and sell etc it does become a different ball game.

Question is do we stick or go for Poch who has more experience?

Too early to tell. It’s been a long honeymoon period but we’re still in it. Let’s see what happens when we lose a couple, which we surely will. Having said that, it appears it’s not just Mourinho who may be past his sell by date. Conte blew up in his second season at Chelsea, Sarri is having his struggles, Emery is not exectly doing it at Arsenal and Allegri’s scared to leave Juve and get a ‘real’ job. Klopp and Pochettino have won nothing and Guardiola’s success has got to be down to having the best group of players in Europe. So why not save ourselves some money and appoint Solskjaer? I’m just not sure the alternatives guarantee success.

We’ll see in which direction the club goes in the summer but at the moment, Ole is doing a fantastic job. The passion and pride are there for all to see and Ole is absolutely beaming when talking about the clubs past and present. Compare that to his predecessor, who constantly crapped on the clubs history and chose to focus solely on his own achievements.

Of course, passion and pride aren’t enough to land one of the biggest job in World football and neither is Ole’s fan-like knowledge of past results and goal-scorers but is there a better candidate out there? Pochettino is probably not going to ask for a move and there’s no way Daniel Levy will let him leave like that. Allegri has had an easy ride at Juve and I’m definitely not convinced that Zidane would be the right choice.

We’ve tried Moyes, Van Gaal and Mourinho – none of who had any connection with the club – so why not focus on getting a top class director of football and let Solskjaer, Phelan and co handle first team matters. The players are enjoying themselves and the supporters are looking forward to matches again – Ole is the man for the job.

@happyhurling – Results matter but, as we have often debated, for me they come after performance and spirit. Had we lost 3 out of 4 we’d have put it down to the players and a new manager needing time. You said the same for Jose, only difference being you were still saying 2.5 years later.

Results are the most important for you, Ed and the Glazers but you have to accept that for many they are not. Perhaps the difference between us is you have only been supporting the club in the PL era where we were winning. Ask yourself, if results are all that matters how do the majority of clubs still have fans.

As for you thinking JM was fired when he was because an easy run of games were coming up. Don’t you think “I read somewhere” is not the best of sources. Sure every manager wants an easy start but no club is going to time its sacking on that basis.

If Pochettino is not available i would give it to Ole. Don’t see what we really have to lose. Agree with JM, there is no other foreign manager out there that is going to guarantee success. If Ole continues like he is he might be the outstanding candidate regardless of what Pochettino wants to do.

We went for the longevity route in Moyes blew up after 8 months and didn’t work, then the tactical tipy tapy philosophy in LVG that didn’t work and then the tried and trusted guaranteed success in Jose guess what that didn’t work either.

Now were back to basics with a man that understands our DNA, a man who is a supporter of this club just like us and a man who when you cut him open is United just like us.

What I have learned from the last 3 appointments was that all 3 tried to lower the supporters expectation to 1st give themselves time then 2nd to mask their deficiencies when they struggled.

A new week and another ‘cup final.’

Leicester visit Anfield hoping to dent our pursuit of the title and they have Jamie Vardy (love the fella, true sniper) who, like Aguero and….Shane Long 🙂 take satisfaction in scoring against us almost every-time we play ’em.

Leicester are in a bit of a turmoil. It seems quite a number of fans never gave Puel much of a chance even before his first game. I like him, seems a nice fella, but it looks like his team, defence wise, is all over the shop at the moment so let’s take full advantage of that.

Jamie Vardy celebrates

Team picks itself rob really

Fabhino right full. Hendo and Winji with Shaq and the normal front 3.

Newcastle are terrible and easy win for city who aren’t conceding any goals again

Fully expect us to win but we need to keep an eye on vardy .

Also hoping for a clean sheet as I’m a bit concerned by the defence now 8 goals in 5 games

15 more cup finals. Let’s hope we come back refreshed and not sluggish after the break

Milner and Gomez out.

Doubts over TAA and Wij.

Could be Camacho at right back instead of Fabinho. He’s already played there a coupla times this season.

Could be a 4-2-3-1 given the midfield situation, plus Klopps using it increasingly more.

Allison

Robbo, VVD, Matip, Camacho

Fabinho, Hendo

Mané, Firmino, Shaq

Salah

I’m sure we’ll hear more tomorrow regarding who’s available etc.

Not a great game but we’re in the hat for the 5th Round lovely goal by Willian and a lovely goal by Hudson Odoi. Given everything that’s going on around Hudson Odoi I thought he showed a great attitude which calls into question the claims he didn’t want to play.

Sadly if the lad wants to go it’s best to let him go now.

No service at all for Higuin today, why don’t they whipped the ball in the penalty box where this guy is deadly… this tikitaka won’t change anything unless we change our approach. you could see the frustration after waiting the ball and running into the box many times.

Agree Zizi we have to get the ball into the box now more often and quicker I think that will come with Hazard in the team.

Ash, yeah he sounds a gonna mate pointless trying to hang on to him if he wants to go as he seemingly does. It might come down to who we can get in to replace him we’re already a player down with Cesc.

Not our best performance, but the victory, it’s the most important. Willian scored a beautiful goal, but beside that IMO he did not do much. Our best performer for me was CHO. Barkley was not inspiring much either. Ampadu and Christensen looked decent. Hope that we can continue our winning streak Wednesday against Bournemouth in the league. I think Higuain made some good movements but other players hadn’t understood yet his movements. Apart that no service though to him. And a bit worry that he refused Willian’s gesture, that he did not want to take the penalty. Is it a sign of short of confidence or respect to Willian?

CHO I reckon is a goner. He is professional, but he had handed a transfer request. Cannot blame the lad once again. We still have Willian, Pedro, Hazard and next season Pulisic ahead him. I really want him to stay but I think his decision is already made.

I cannot believe the naivety of our veteran posters on here, firstly Willian and to be fair all that played were expected to have great games against one of the weaker championship sides, {surprised they still manage to be in the championship}. Then the commentators who definitely are more qualified than any of us unanimously voted HOD as man of the match, personally I thought against such a weak team they were all pretty average. Willian mispassed the ball countless times but he did to his credit won it back again almost every time which made him look good. He scored a penalty for which theres no excuse for ever missing while his 2nd goal was obviously good. HOD on the other hand looks more dangerous with the ball at his feet or when going on a run. His crossing though was not good in the 1st half but improved in the 2nd. I though Kovacic had his best game but there again it was relatively easy opposition. The problem is that there is still too much harmless sideways and backwards passing instead of more directness. Higuain tried hard same as Giroud and Morata do but looks for now I emphasize for now as you guys are easily confused like another one that will give everything but score little.

1. Good team selection considering the opposition and chances for a few to shine

2. Willian was excellent but then he always is when Hazard does not play and he can feature on the left

3. Ampadu very solid in the middle although not spectacular but did what he had to do

4. Thought Higuain did well to last 80 minutes and felt he showed glimpses of good movement and showed some potential for what may come in the following weeks. Clearly needs better service

5. Hudson Odoi took his goal well with a great deft first touch, however, overall I thought he had no end product. Could not understand why he did not take on the FB more once he had been booked…? Clearly a great young talent but for me, still plenty to learn. If we have any real desire to keep him then for me he has to start the next 2 league games

6. Thought we controlled the game at our pace to make them work and tire but at the same time not expend too much energy ourselves due to the impending fixture congestion. Don’t think anyone let themselves down at all

7. Excellent rest day for a number of the core players

KTBFFH

it was the same old same old against utd.they counter attacked us with ease and i hope emery has learned that some players cannot play in that system.

kolasinac might be ok when he plays at a wing back with 3 centre backs but he’s not good enough in a flat back 4.utd exposed him time and time again and i would rather pick monreal in a back 4.

too many bum average players at the club and i can see emery having a mass clearout this summer.i hope the likes of Xhaka,iwobi,jenkinson,elnemy,

mustafi as well as the departures of rambo,ozil and cech retireing.it looks we have to reduce our wage bill big time in order to make the signings that we need but in truth this could take a good few transfer windows.for me rambo was the only one worth keeping but emery wants to go in a different direction and i have to back him even if i think he’s making a mistake.

Terrible result,in a season where there is no hope of finishing even in the top 4 in all honesty,maybe just maybe the FA cup could pave a way for any slim chance at a trophy.

Man united are a completely different team now,with a new edge of competetiveness,aggression and passion.But that’s still no reason to lose to them at home.

Actually thought AMN played ok yesterday and although I like jenkinson over licht because of his energy I am not sure I would have him over AMN purely because he is not as good on the ball and is clumsy especially in our box. What he does have over the others is he can cross the ball. AMN is the best option we have at the moment and he is far from perfect I just hope with a few more games playing there he gets better. Yea well documented the squad is not balanced.

One point I thought yesterday is it me iris Aube looking a little of the pace? The last few games he has missed a couple of sitters and his touch last night was very poor especially at the start of the game. I know he scored and did do some good things but he also did some very poor things. I know he does not get the service but just think he could be better.

I have to agree regarding AMN he looks like Ozil when he plays like he could not care less on what happens. Is he the best we have maybe but id prefer Jenks over him because of the work rate. Id rather have players who gives his all over players that might be better in some aspects but dont care.

Regarding Auba of course he is wanting more energy when he covers for AMN

