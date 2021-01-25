Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has effectively told Jesse Lingard that Manchester United will not stand in his way were a suitable bid come in for him.

United have made exciting progress in recent weeks with the club top of the Premier League. Additionally, a route towards FA Cup glory now has one less bump in the road after dumping bitter rivals Liverpool out in the fourth round.

Solskjaer revealed the extra preparation Fernandes undertook that came in handy versus Liverpool, though news was not all good after providing a concerning injury update on Mason Greenwood.

Nevertheless, their attacking play has set pulses racing, but one consequence has been the marginalisation of Jesse Lingard.

The 28-year-old has been limited to cup outings this term. Even then, only 179 minutes have been forthcoming.

The acquisition of exciting winger Amad Diallo in a big money deal has only heightened speculation Lingard’s time at Man Utd could soon be coming to an end.

A number of Premier League clubs have been linked with the forward, including Sheffield Utd and Tottenham.

Spurs boss Jose Mourinho enjoys a good working relationship with the frustrated midfielder. However, a reunion at Tottenham is not on the cards with Alasdair Gold of Football London reporting that Spurs are not currently looking to move for the 28-year-old. Were Dele Alli to leave, that could become an option. But Gold is adamant Tottenham don’t want to let Alli leave – and are convinced he can still turn things around at Tottenham.

Solskjaer, though, has been more forthcoming over Lingard.

The player did not even make the bench for the 3-2 win over Liverpool. As such, Solskjaer admits he will talk with the player over a move this week.

“Jesse trained this morning, he wasn’t in the squad,” Solskjaer said.

“So, of course, he wants to play football, we will have to see and I will sit down with Jesse and make a decision on what we’re going to do.

“So far, he’s been the ultimate professional, trained well with a small group this morning that were not in squad.

“I will sit down and see if anything comes up. I’m very happy to have him around us as I know he could have played today and done well.”

Solskjaer also hinted earlier this week there could be some exits at Old Trafford this month.

“Well, I don’t want to go into individuals but we can probably allow maybe one or two more to go out,” he said.

“But then one of the strengths we have is that we have had a fit and deep squad. Strength in depth.

“So, we don’t want to give our advantage away by easing off on our players.”

Meanwhile, it emerged on Sunday night that a €10m approach from a European giant has emerged.

Subscribe for free to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

West Ham target Brandon Williams

Meanwhile, West Ham United are the latest club being linked with a January move for Brandon Williams.

The 20-year-old is said to be frustrated at a lack of action this season and open to a loan move. It remains to be seen if the Red Devils agree, but he is down the pecking order at Old Trafford.

Luke Shaw and Alex Telles are both ahead of the England Under-21 ace. He has played just six minutes of Premier League football this season.

The Manchester-born starlet has made another five appearances but wants to see more action. Primarily a left-back, he made 11 top-flight starts from 17 outings in 2019-2020.

A report in The Sun suggests he has ‘cut a frustrated figure’ at the club this term. Earlier this month it was reported that Newcastle, Southampton and Everton were keen on the youngster.

READ MORE: Solskjaer reveals Fernandes story that teed up Man Utd victory