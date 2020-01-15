Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer admitted his decision to bring on the in-form Marcus Rashford “backfired” after the striker had to be substituted while clutching his back.

Rashford was named on the bench when the line-ups were announced, but with the game hanging in the balance, was brought on with the scores still tied at 0-0.

The frontman lasted just 16 minutes, however, after a challenge with Matt Doherty left the 22-year-old in visible discomfort while holding his lower back.

The injury scare will undoubtedly cast doubt over his availability ahead of this weekend’s blockbuster clash with bitter rivals Liverpool.

Speaking to BT Sport following the 1-0 victory, Solskjaer said: “I think you can see it was two teams towards the end that were tired. End to end and an open game – sometimes that doesn’t suit us.

“We’re delighted to beat Wolves finally. Juan Mata is different class. He’s got the skill, composure and even pace.”

The Norwegian was seen handing goalscorer Juan Mata a note during the match, with Solskjaer revealing its contents pertained to tactical instructions.

“A couple of times we went out of shape – we adjusted it for five/10 minutes before half-time,” said the Utd boss.

“Dan [James] had three or four great opportunities one-on-one with the keeper. Fair play to our boys we created them but we didn’t take them.”

When quizzed on whether the decision to bring Rashford on backfired, Solskjaer admitted: “Yes it backfired.

“You [have] got to take them once in a while.

“He’ll be tested in the next few days – we have to see for Sunday.

“He couldn’t run. He struggled a little bit with his back and got another knock. It didn’t help.”

Matchwinner Mata made light of the piece of paper handed to him, stating: “A list for grocery shopping…bread.. milk..”

“It’s been five games we haven’t beaten Wolves. It shows how difficult they are – they have great players. We finally beat them. We showed that we can compete against every good team.

“Hopefully Marcus Rashford isn’t too bad. Was a shame he couldn’t be on the pitch for more minutes.”