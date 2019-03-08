Solskjaer admits dilemma as he welcomes back four key Man Utd stars

Manchester United caretaker Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed that the Red Devils are set to welcome back a key winger ahead of Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

Martial will return for Manchester United this weekend, with Nemanja Matic and Ander Herrera also on the brink of returning for Sunday’s trip to Arsenal.

United were without 10 first-team players for Wednesday’s 3-1 Champions League win at Paris Saint-Germain – a last-gasp victory that sealed progress from the last-16 on goal difference.

Paul Pogba is available after serving a European suspension and Martial is back from a groin injury, while others are pushing for a return too.

“Eric (Bailly) is fine,” Solskjaer said.

“Anthony will be available and hopefully we’ll have Nemanja and/or Ander ready as well.

“We’re looking better for it. They just need to have another couple of days training with the team. They’ve done well with their recovery work.”

On the selection dilemma facing him ahead of the clash with the Gunners, Solskjaer admitted: “Same decisions you always have when you go into a game.

“You’ve got to consider their approach, systems, is impossible to predict they change a lot, look at who’s fit and how we approach the game, different kind of systems or counter attacking game or a different type of game but now of course fitness issue plays in more than ever, got players coming in, players who put a shift in, one of the hardest nights we had physically, probably this one and the Arsenal Cup game were the two toughest games we had.

“Scott and Fred covered the ground so much and is something we have to consider.”