Solskjaer admits Man Utd tactics are unusual; reveals Wan-Bissaka demand

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he has been having discussions with Aaron Wan-Bissaka over how he can improve for Manchester United.

Wan-Bissaka was a £50m investment for United last summer when he joined from Crystal Palace, impressing more defensively than in attack.

The right-back could make another appearance for the Red Devils in their Europa League tie with Club Brugge on Thursday, and Solskjaer says he has been working on specific aspects of his game in the build-up to the fixture.

“We have been working on patterns and movement and relationship with strikers,” Solskjaer said. “The strikers need to get in the box, fill the box with more players. We’ve not had too many numbers in the box.

“Aaron has provided a few nice assists, now he has a big part to play. When you’re at United as a full-back you do have to provide assists.

“He’s one of the best one v one defenders I’ve ever seen.”

Wan-Bissaka’s position may depend on the formation Solskjaer utilises, with the manager admitting the back three he is considering is unusual for the club.

“You want a couple of ways of playing,” he explained. “A United team normally don’t play back three; we have done for a few games and with the players we have fit it’s been a good option in a few games.

“Plenty of midfielders who can do that position and attacking midfielders and we have centre-backs fitter.”

While some players are returning, Solskjaer may have further fitness concerns if any players suffer as a result of United’s tight schedule – with only two days in between their win over Chelsea and this Europa League clash.

The former Red Devils striker confessed that it gives him a decision to make over how many players to rotate.

“It has a big impact, two days recovery is not a lot,” he explained. “We had to prepare for this spell coming up. We have seven games in 21 days starting on Monday and ending against City.

“We have a big squad and we have 19 here. A couple of youngsters haven’t travelled.

“I’ve got to make not too many changes but enough to keep consistency and we want players feeling part of the team.

“Ideally you would want to get a game on a Saturday before a Thursday but we can’t complain, it is what it is. I just mentioned it because it’s not the best of preparation.

“These boys are brilliant and just get on with it. They’re young and fresh and recover quickly.”

With more depth at his disposal, Solskjaer denied claims they would have to prioritise between the Premier League and the Europa League.

“I hope we go through and get this problem but I have a squad with two players in each position now. We would rather have too many games than not enough.”

With rivals Manchester City ruled out of European competition for the next two seasons, Solskjaer was asked if United’s targets had changed, given that they may only need to aim for fifth to qualify for the Champions League.

“At the moment we are talking about this tournament. We dream about winning this tournament,” he asserted.

“We have to improve and get better and be consistent. If we get results we have a chance.”

