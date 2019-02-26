Solskjaer admits to big mistake as injuries decimate Man Utd

Manchester United interim boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has admitted to making a huge mistake with Jesse Lingard against Liverpool.

The England man lasted just 18 minutes of Sunday’s 0-0 draw with Liverpool after pulling up with a hamstring problem after replacing Juan Mata.

Lingard was then replaced by Alexis Sanchez after 41 minutes of the clash against Jurgen Klopp’s side and Solskjaer has admitted he rushed the midfielder back too soon.

“In hindsight, Jesse [Lingard] was [too] eager, he ticked all the boxes in training recovery work and rehab, but it was maybe a couple of days too early,” said Solskjaer.

“But it was Liverpool and he was desperate to be part of it.

Anthony Martial, who missed Sunday’s draw with Liverpool because of a groin problem, will also miss out tomorrow against Crystal Palace.

“Martial is not going to be ready for this one,” said Solskjaer. “We can’t risk it. Maybe Southampton, but we’re not gonna risk anther one.”

Solskjaer has a length injury list for the Selhurst Park trip with 10 players out injured, including skipper Antonio Valencia.

Lingard, Martial, Marcus Rashford, Antonio Valencia, Matteo Darmian, Phil Jones, Nemanja Matic, Ander Herrera, Mata and Mason Greenwood are all out injured

“Valencia is a bit off because he did his calf again, he’s started running, but he’s still a few weeks off,” said Solskajer.

Solskjaer, who has confirmed some of the youth players will be involved in the squad.

“The kids are joining in [training] today. They’ll be involved in the squad,” added Solskajer. “Phil (Jones)was ill one of these days, so he’s been out for a little while as well with an illness.

“Luckily at centre-back there are quite a few fit ones, Bailly, Smalling and Lindelof, the three of them are ready.”

Asked if he could play, Solskjaer added: “I don’t think age is the problem, the problem is my fitness.

“We’ve not had a session yet so I don’t think there are a lot of positives, no. I don’t know the list that’s supposed to be injured, Matteo [Darmian] trained the other day,

“I don’t think he’ll be ready, Rojo has been training so hopefully will be involved, Rashy we’re still waiting to see how his ankle is responding to the treatment, muscle injuries are too early to think about.

“That’s it. There’s quite a few out.”