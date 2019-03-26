Manchester United will this week likely announce the permanent appointment of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer as their permanent manager.

That’s according to the Daily Mail, who claim the Norwegian will be unveiled as the long-term successor to Jose Mourinho before United’s next match – at home to Watford on Saturday.

According to widespread reports, Solskjaer is likely to sign a deal worth around £7.5million a year over a contract until summer 2022; his salary will be around half what United had paid Mourinho before his dismissal in December, but the club will be happy given their huge upturn in fortunes since the Norwegian took charge.

Solskjaer has brought the feel-good factor back to Old Trafford, winning 14 of his 19 matches in charge and steering the club into the quarter-finals of the Champions League following an impressive victory over Paris Saint-Germain in the round of 16.

Solskjaer’s contract is also likely to include bonus clauses related to United’s position in the Premier League table and whether they win any silverware.

While United have given nothing away, the Mail claims an announcement is due this week after they agreed to meet the £7.2million exit clause that existed in his contract with Molde.

The club did, however, leave a cryptic hint on their Twitter feed on Monday when they simply tweeted: “20 L E G E N D”

2 0 L E G E N D 🤩 — Manchester United (@ManUtd) March 25, 2019

The former United striker, who is adored by United’s fans, has revealed he has a close relationship with United chief executive Ed Woodward.

Solskjaer explained to Norwegian podcast Fotballklubben: “Ed Woodward was the one who contacted me about the manager job, it’s his responsibility so I think it would be him.

“We have a good relationship and keep in touch every day. We have a great relationship and we talk almost every day.”

United midfielder Nemanja Matic, meanwhile, has become the latest player when he called for Solskjaer and his No 2 Mike Phelan to be appointed, working with assistant coaches Michael Carrick and Kieran McKenna.

“I think he’s a great manager,” said Matic. “I will be happy if he stays and I hope he will.

“But you have to say also that with Mike, Michael and Kieran, they work very well together. It’s not only Ole.”

Solskjaer has used the international break to have a small break with his family back home in Norway, while Phelan travelled to Australia in his role as sporting director for Central Coast Mariners.

“It’s just a case of seeing how things develop over the next couple of months,” said Phelan, who hopes to combine both roles.

“The season is coming to an end in Australia, so once decisions are made back over in England then I think we’ll open those discussions again with the Mariners.”

