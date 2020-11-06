Solskjaer clears up Man Utd star’s availability; wary of key Everton threat

Left-back Alex Telles is back in training after his recent positive test for Covid-19, according to Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

Telles has only made one appearance for United since joining from Porto in the recent transfer window. But that outing came in the win over Paris Saint-Germain and he has not featured since.

While the Portuguese did not make the squad for the draw with Chelsea, he tested positive for coronavirus shortly before the 5-0 win over RB Leipzig.

However he may now a part in Saturday’s crunch clash with Everton after returning to action. Victor Lindelof, meanwhile, faces a late fitness check after he missed the defeat to Istanbul Basaksehir.

“We’ve not lost any (players) from the Istanbul trip,” Solskjaer told reporters on Friday. “Same group, same squad.

“Alex has started training with us, which is good. Victor has still got the issue that he’s been struggling with. He’ll have to be checked tonight in the hotel.

“It’s the same squad as before Istanbul, really.”

Saturday’s game at Goodison Park looks like a must-win for Solskjaer and United, amid growing pressure on his future.

Indeed, Everton also head into the game after their own run of two defeats. But Solskjaer is wary of the threat that star Toffees striker Dominic Calvert-Lewin and his teammates can pose.

Solskjaer wary of Everton threat

Asked about the England international, the manager said: “Not just Dominic Calvert-Lewin, the whole team, set-up.

“When Carlo (Ancelotti) came in, that’s a manager everyone admires, players, coaches, other managers. He’s had a fantastic career and you starting having a look.

“They didn’t have a very good period after the restart but now you can see what he’s been working on. They had a good pre-season, he used the restart to look at his team and I’ve been impressed.

“Calvert-Lewin has been part of that and is integral to their play.”

Amid the criticism over his side’s recent form, Solskjaer insists that some of the flak his side has received is unfair.

