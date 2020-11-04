Solskjaer amazed at Man Utd tactics leading to ‘unforgivable’ blunder

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says the way his side “forgot” about Istanbul Basaksehir striker Demba Ba for his opening goal was “unforgivable”.

Ba broke away with no defenders in sight from inside his own half to give the Turkish club the lead in the first half of Wednesday’s Champions League clash.

The goal came from a short corner, for which United had all their players either in the box or advanced positions.

As such, Ba was the furthest man forward and benefitted when the ball was cleared away, storming downfield to slot past Red Devils goalkeeper Dean Henderson.

Edin Visca then made it 2-0, with Ba key again to the second strike. Speaking after the game, Solskjaer hit out at his side’s tactics in the first half.

“The performance wasn’t good enough against a team that worked and ran,” the manager told BT Sport. “They hit us on the break a couple of times and scored two goals like you sometimes do in Europe when you don’t defend well enough.

“The first one, we play a short corner and we forget about the man up top and that’s unforgivable. Of course the second one we’re not very organised to counter-press and win the ball back.

“So two soft goals to give away and then we didn’t have enough to come back in the second half.”

United struggle in attack

Anthony Martial did pull a goal back before half-time to make it 2-1 but United only mustered one further shot on target before the full-time whistle.

Solskjaer added: “We scored from a cross, a good goal by Anthony and then you think ’45 minutes to save something from the game’.

“In the second half we threw everything at it but we couldn’t break them down.”

United return to action on Saturday when they face Everton, who – like United – have also lost their past two games.

