Solskjaer and Woodward clash over deal for £80m Pogba replacement

Tottenham star Christian Eriksen has been made Manchester United’s number one summer transfer target, a report claims.

There has been no shortage of speculation that Eriksen is set to quit Tottenham this summer in search of a move to a more ‘elite’ club.

A report over claimed that the Denmark international was so desperate to leave north London that he ‘packed up his north London house’ even before a disappointing performance in the Champions League final.

Now, a report from the London Evening Standard claims that Ed Woodward has identified Eriksen as the ideal replacement for Paul Pogba.

Pogba has made his intentions to leave Old Trafford clear in recent weeks, with Real Madrid looking the likeliest of suitors.

Several cash-plus-player deals have been touted, with renowned stars the likes of Isco, Gareth Bale and even Vinicius Junior mentioned as possible makeweights. Juventus have also been strongly linked.

That has understandably forced the Red Devils to eye his replacement, and they have seemingly been alerted to news that Eriksen ‘could be available for between £70m and £80m’ this summer.

However, the report does also state that Solskjaer doesn’t want the club to sell Pogba but instead to keep him, and he wants the club to sign two more midfielders.

Newcastle’s Sean Longstaff and Sporting’s Bruno Fernandes are both believed to be on their radar.

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!