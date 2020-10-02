Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says he regrets claiming in April that his side could be in a position to “exploit” the current transfer window.

Solsjaer referenced United’s status as one of the most “financially well-off” clubs in an interview during lockdown.

The Norwegian also said he was confident that his side could conduct the business they had planned. However the Red Devils have only made one signing so far, with Monday’s transfer deadline looming.

Speaking in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer was keen to reformulate the meaning of his comments. He also backtracked on claims he wanted to improve his team, insisting his fringe players have shown promise.

He told reporters: “I think my wording in lockdown ‘exploit’ was a bad word by me, I didn’t mean in that respect.

“I meant clubs out there have to move because of the situation and it might be a situation for us. At the moment we’ve not had the, what’s the word, there’s not been those situations.

“We’ve lost loads of money as the other clubs have as well. And when I talk about the squad depth, of course the performances didn’t warrant me giving more of them more options.

“The 11, 12, 13 players deserved to play they played really well, fitness sharpness you need to. I think it’s a different scenario now, I’ve seen many of the other players who didn’t play too well the other season play really well.”

Solskjaer offers little hope on transfers

Midfielder Donny van de Beek is United‘s only major signing of the transfer window. However the club are reportedly after a new winger and are looking at alternatives to £108million-rated Jadon Sancho.

What’s more, the Old Trafford club remain in talks with Porto about a deal for left-back Alex Telles.

Solskjaer though appeared to offer little hope on new arrivals, insisting that he has a “strong squad”.

He said: “When we’re planning, you’ve got players here we believe in. The transfer window is still open for a little while and the club has been working and know my view and we’re here to strengthen in the long term as well.

“I’m not going to say what’s acceptable for other teams in this difficult period. We’ll tell you.”

Solskjaer added: “I keep reading about players that should be playing, instead of the ones that are playing, so that tells me I’ve got a strong squad.

“The main thing now is to get results on the pitch. There are many ways of improving a team. We are working here to get better on the pitch.”

United face Tottenham in the Premier League on Sunday.

