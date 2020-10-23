Solskjaer astonished, as he slams ex-Man Utd stars in Greenwood defence

Manchester United boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has strongly denied the speculation about Mason Greenwood’s discipline, while slamming former club stars for their comments.

Greenwood has missed United’s last two games, with Solskjaer insisting that he has a slight injury.

However, despite offering that update, reports have claimed that the Red Devils boss is covering for his striker. Indeed, the Daily Mail said that the 19-year-old has problems with ‘general tardiness’.

Responding to the speculation in Friday’s press conference, Solskjaer said he “can’t believe” the stories. But he also went on to hit back at former United players for wading in on the debate.

Asked if Greenwood is making a ‘target’ of himself, Solskjaer said: “You do when you play well and I’m not concerned at all with Mason making a target for himself.

“He came in, played fantastic, he made his first start against Tottenham last season and was brilliant, he has kicked on.

“He made a mistake for England and suddenly the English press go after him.”

The manager added: “I have to disappoint you. He’s never ever late for training and he’s never a problem on the training ground.

“I’ve seen some ex-United players talking about him and they don’t know what they’re talking about and they can see every day. I don’t know where these stories have come from.

“He’s got a good family behind him, academy and he’s a good trainer and I cannot believe all these stories about him not being professional.

“That’s something we have to deal with many players, many other players at United have had that.”

Subscribe to TEAMtalk’s daily newsletter…

Solskjaer hopeful of trio’s fitness

Solskjaer was speaking ahead of Saturday’s crunch Premier League clash with Chelsea at Old Trafford.

The United boss says he is hopeful that Greenwood, Edinson Cavani and Harry Maguire will all feature.

Cavani is yet to make his debut, while Maguire did not feature in Tuesday’s win over Paris Saint-Germain.

“I hope and expect all three of them to be available for selection,” Solskjaer said. “Of course we’ve got a training session this morning which is the last chance of preparation, but they’ve all got a chance.

“Edinson needs to tick all the boxes that he’s gone through in his programme to be ready and make an impact. I’ll have a discussion with him today, as well as with Mason and Harry.”

READ MORE: Giggs wowed by Man Utd signing’s ability to rival dream Liverpool pair