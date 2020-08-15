Solskjaer in awe of Bayern triumph; details Man Utd plan to sink Sevilla

Man Utd boss Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed his thoughts on the team he became famous against putting European football on notice, and outlined his plan to topple Sevilla on Saturday night.

The German champions produced a performance for the ages by dismantling Barcelona 8-2 on Friday night.

The manner of victory sent shockwaves through European football, with several prominent figures within the game asked for their thoughts.

One such man was Man Utd head honcho Solskjaer, who himself knows a thing or two about Bayern.

The Norwegian etched his name into folklore in 1999 after his injury-time goalscoring cameo from the bench won the Champions League at The Bavarians’ expense.

Now, speaking on the current crop’s feats, Solskjaer said (via Goal): “We watched it of course and I have to say Bayern Munich are setting the standard at the moment, throughout the season really.

“The new coach came in and they’ve been absolutely brilliant.

“Aggressive, pressing, their recovery runs, technically adept, it was a top, top class performance by a top team.”

Man Utd will aim to put on their own European masterclass versus Sevilla in their Europa League semi-final.

Revealing his respect for their Spanish opposition and hinting how they could counteract their strengths, Solskjaer said: “It’s a good, very well organised team, aggressive style of play, pressing, they’ve got some very good individuals there.

“We have to play our best game, keep the ball when we can, play out of their press. We’ve got to be clever, creative and step up in big moments.

“The last pass is the finish. These games will be decided so often on either a set-piece or piece of individual brilliance by some players.”

