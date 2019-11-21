Manchester United forward Marcus Rashford maintains that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer is the best man to lead the club forward.

Solskjaer was named United’s permanent manager back in March following an impressive spell as interim boss, but Mauricio Pochettino, then in charge of Tottenham, was the clear favourite to take over.

Pochettino is now available after being surprisingly sacked by Spurs on Tuesday night and replaced by former Red Devils chief Jose Mourinho.

But despite the sudden availability of the Argentine, Solskjaer’s future is said to be unaffected by the developments in north London.

And Rashford admits he is enjoying life under the former United striker and says Solskjaer was a key factor behind the decision to extend his deal at Old Trafford.

“There was no hesitation from me over signing a new contract,” Rashford told Sky Sports News.

“And it was the same for Ole as well – I could see where his head was at, where he wanted the club to be at and for me it was just a no-brainer.

“We were on the same page and wanted the same things for the club. Ole is a great guy and he has the club’s interests at heart so there’s not a better person for the job in my opinion.”

United had their worst start to a league season for 33 years but have improved in recent weeks, with two wins from their last three Premier League outings.

The Red Devils are currently nine points away from the top four in seventh but are still in contention in the Europa League, FA Cup and Carabao Cup.

Rashford insists Champions League qualification is not enough this season because “Manchester United have always got to chase trophies”.

He added: “I think it’s been 18 months (actually two-and-a-half years) since we won our last trophy so it’s been a while,” he added. “If we come out of this season with top four but without a trophy, I wouldn’t be happy.

“If we manage to get some trophies and get ourselves into the top four then, of course, it has been a successful season.

“For me it is just about putting markers down for what we can do in the future because we know that this period is not going to change overnight, Ole’s not going to get what he wants overnight.

“We have to bide our time and just be patient, as long as we keep working hard and believe in what we are doing – which I think the team do 100 per cent – then I think we will be fine.”

