Solskjaer backing his players following Man Utd’s dire Burnley defeat

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer vows to back his players following Manchester United‘s 2-0 defeat at home to Burnley.

Goals from Chris Wood and Jay Rodriguez either side of half time gave the Clarets their first win at Old Trafford in over 50 years, piling the pressure on Solskjaer in the process.

The Red Devils were given an opportunity to close the gap on Chelsea to three points in the race for Champions League qualification, but following Frank Lampard’s Blues’ 1-1 draw with Arsenal they’re now six points behind.

David Moyes and Louis Van Gaal had previously lost their jobs in the Manchester United hot seat for not delivering Champions League football, and there’s currently great pressure on the Norwegian with former Tottenham manager Mauricio Pochettino still currently available.

There were jeers and boos from the home support, as Old Trafford rapidly began to empty ten minutes before the full-time whistle.

“We hold our hands up, it wasn’t good enough,” said Solskjaer in his post-match interview with BT Sport.

“In the first half, you create some half-openings and we’re not sharp enough to take our chances, and when you do that you’re there to be punished.

“They did that, they were clinical, they were efficient and they defended well, so we couldn’t open them up.

See how the match progressed and get all the big-match reaction via our Live Centre

“The boys are giving everything they’ve got. They’re experiencing this period for the first time in their lives, some of them, and it’s very very difficult for them. The expectations at this club are high, some of them have played 10, 12, 15 games and it’s not easy for them, so of course I’m going to back them.

“I’m going to be here to help them get through this because when you’re at Man United, there’s always going to be criticism. But we hold our hands up and say this isn’t good enough for this club.”

“You can talk about that all day long,” he responded when it was pointed out to him that this is Manchester United’s worst season in 30 years in terms of results.

“Of course we’re disappointed in the points tally and performances. We’re still in the table, I don’t want to hang on being fifth in the table, but of course we work every single day with these boys to improve and get us performing better than this.

“We’re looking to improve, definitely. We’ve got our targets and of course, days like this highlight how well some of them have done so far in the season, some of the results and performances we’ve had have been fantastic.

“Today that’s the second defeat at home, the first since August. I thought we’d turned that corner in terms of winning games like this, but we haven’t clearly and we’ll keep chipping away.”