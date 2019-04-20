Solskjaer backs Man Utd to bounce back; sends warning to Everton

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says his players have already erased thoughts of the Champions League quarter-final exit to Barcelona.

United travel to face Everton on Sunday looking to move back into the Premier League’s top four, with Arsenal facing London rivals Crystal Palace later in the day.

Only three points separate third-placed Tottenham and United down in sixth, and Solskjaer has been encouraged by the reaction of his squad following their 4-0 aggregate defeat to the Catalan giants.

The Norwegian faces his first period of pressure as permanent United manager following a run of five defeats in their last seven games, and with games Manchester City and Chelsea to come, United must grab all three points at Goodison Park.

Ahead of the game, he told Sky Sports: “Of course when you lose games, you’re not happy, you don’t like it, but I don’t think the confidence should be knocked by going out to Barcelona.

“But it was just a reality check of where we’re at. We played our part in those two games, especially in the first leg and at the start in Barcelona, and we know we’re not that far away, but there’s still a little way to go because they won it thoroughly in the end.

“Everton will be a tough game, but if we get concentrated and we get the team to defend together, attack well, find our flow, I’m sure we can get a good result.

“Everyone has already got their minds on this. We’ve got our act together and we’ve got everyone focusing. We enjoyed the weather on Thursday out on the pitch, and there was a recovery for those who played.

“You could see in the session, the determination and hunger was there and all of them want to play on Sunday, and it’ll be down to me to leave some out.”