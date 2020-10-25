Ole Gunnar Solskjaer says it is “easy” to have an opinion on who should play for Manchester United, without taking into account the “behind the scenes” factors affecting those decisions.

Solskjaer faced further questions over his team selection after his United side’s 0-0 draw with Chelsea on Saturday.

Paul Pogba began on the bench and, more tellingly, Donny van de Beek did not get a look in. Indeed, the Dutchman has struggled for game time since his move from Ajax in July.

However, Solskjaer has hit back, claiming his team’s tough schedule will grant all players sufficient game time.

“It’s going to be relentless,” the manager told MUTV when asked about his selection decisions.

“It’s easy to be a fan, or to be you and sit and say ‘he should be playing, he should be playing’, but you don’t know what’s going on behind the scenes.

“They are tired, they’ve played lots of internationals now, every three days. And after PSG last time [in 2019] we had a big dip.

“This time around we’ve started with a good performance, we got a point and it’s something to build from.”

Solskjaer spoke in depth about Van de Beek’s situation after the draw at Old Trafford, insisting for the second time in two days that the midfielder would get minutes.

However, United legends Patrice Evra and Gary Neville have revealed their doubts about the player.

Indeed, Evra feels his former side wasted money bringing in a player they “don’t need”. Neville, meanwhile, admitted Solskjaer’s approach with the player is a “mystery”.

Packed schedules for Prem sides

In any case, Solskjaer is not wrong about his team’s packed schedule. Although, United’s other Premier League rivals are facing similar issues.

The Red Devils face RB Leipzig in Champions League action on Wednesday. Chelsea, meanwhile, also play in Europe on the same day against Krasnodar.

Liverpool, Manchester City, Tottenham and Arsenal all also face the same predicament.

