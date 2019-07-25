Solskjaer believes two transfers can still happen at Man Utd this summer

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has revealed he is still hoping to welcome two more signings at Manchester United before the transfer window slams shut.

The main subject of United’s desire appears to be Leicester and England defender Harry Maguire, with United understood to have submitted an opening £70million bid earlier this month, while there were claims on Monday that an improved bid of £80m had been accepted.

The Red Devils are also in the market for a new midfielder with reports suggesting a deal for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic is being worked on; efforts to sign Bruno Fernandes, however, may well have gone cold.

And Solskjaer told Norway’s TV2 (via Sport Witness): “So, we see all the time if we can get better. A lot is written and we have perhaps been linked to 150 players this summer.

“But it can happen, one or two transfers, both in and out, it can still happen.”

United have, of course, brought in Daniel James and Aaron Wan-Bissaka so far this summer and now have two weeks to finalise their business as they look for a successful 2019/20 campaign.

One player who looks set to leave United, however, albeit on a temporary basis, is goalkeeper Dean Henderson, with a loan return to Sheffield United expected to be confirmed imminently.

