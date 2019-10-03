Ole Gunnar Solskjaer insisted he was delighted with his players for a “good away performance” but said he “couldn’t believe what he saw” after his side were denied a nailed-on penalty during their 0-0 draw with AZ Alkmaar.

United enjoyed the lion’s share of possession in the first half but Alkmaar grew into the game and had the better of the chances thereafter as the Red Devils looked desperately short of any cutting edge.

And while a 0-0 draw wasn’t the worst result, Solskjaer felt his side should have had the chance to claim all three when Marcus Rashford could have been awarded a penalty with ten minutes to go, as his legs appeared to be swiped from underneath him, but without VAR the referee’s decision not to award one could not be overturned.

“I’m very happy with the boys, we come away with a good performance,” Solskjaer told MUTV. “It should have been three points, a nailed on penalty. You can’t even discuss it!

“It was a good performance against a good opponent on a very bad surface.”

Asked about about the penalty and the United manager felt it was an inexcusable decision not to award the spot-kick.

“I just couldn’t believe what I saw,” he added. “Same as Arsenal, the handball that should have been 2-0. It’s frustrating now these little things because the boys deserve more.”

Diogo Dalot had admitted it had been a difficult evening for United but Solskjaer could only find positives as he reflected on their fourth point from two games.

A 0-0 draw for Man Utd means they now have six defeats and four draws from their last 10 away matches in all competitions – their worst run since 1989!! 🤯🤯 pic.twitter.com/nX4hxSTq08 — TEAMtalk (@TEAMtalk) October 3, 2019

“If you get your draws away from home and win your home games you’ll be fine,” he added. “We go to Belgrade wanting a win and that sets up up nicely.”

One downside for United was the injury suffered by Jesse Lingard towards the end of the match; United having to finish the game with 10 men, having used all their substitutes.

“I think he felt his hamstring, I don’t think he’s too bad,” Solskjaer said before adding: “He probably won’t make Newcastle [on Sunday] but should be ready for Liverpool.”

Get the latest personalised Red Devils products on our new TEAMtalk Man Utd shop!