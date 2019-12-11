Solskjaer blasts racist abuse, compares Man Utd stars to himself

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer delivered a strong message against the racist abuse suffered by Man Utd stars Fred and Jesse Lingard on Saturday and described the players as “the same as me.”

Football’s battle with racism once again made the headlines after witnessing ugly scenes at the Etihad as Manchester United handed a fourth Premier League defeat of the season on bitter rivals Manchester City.

United midfielders Fred and Lingard were subjected to alleged racism during the derby, with the former also being hit by missiles as he went to take a second-half corner.

A 41-year-old man was arrested on Sunday in connection with the allegations, before being bailed pending further investigation.

Solskjaer told a press conference on Wednesday: “We have spoken with the boys, of course.

“They are the same as me. This isn’t how it should be in football but what we can do is go out onto the pitch next time and prove we are all equal. It has been a tough couple of days for Jesse and Fred.”

Brazilian Fred endured a difficult start to his Utd career, making just 25 appearances across all competitions in his first full season at Old Trafford.

A series of ineffective performances and measly return of just one goal led to speculation a transfer away from from Manchester could be on the cards, but the 26-year-old has enjoyed something of a rejuvenation in the current campaign.

Fred played the full 90 minutes in both of their impressive victories over Tottenham and Man City recently, something that would’ve seemed unthinkable just six months ago.

Speaking on the improvement the midfielder has made this term, Solskjaer said: “Fred has had the confidence of the coaching staff for a long time. He’s been working really hard. I’m sure he can keep on improving.”

Meanwhile, the Norwegian also gave his thoughts on the club’s inability to land superstar players as well as a host of injury updates with the potential return of Paul Pogba mentioned.